MPs to debate petitions relating to the impact of Covid-19 on schools and exams

Details
#CovidSchoolsDebate - On Monday 7 December, MPs will debate e-petitions 326066550846316404 and 549015, relating to the impact of Covid-19 on schools and exams. Jonathan Gullis MP (Stoke-on-Trent North), member of the Petitions Committee, will lead the debate. The Department for Education will send a Minister to respond.

Reclose schools and colleges due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The petition, which has more than 415,000 signatures, states: “Close down schools and colleges due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We are seeing cases of students and teachers catching the virus since schools have reopened.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Government’s priority is that all pupils remain in school and college full-time. For the vast majority of young people, the benefits of being in the classroom far outweigh the low risk from COVID-19.”

Cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021

The petition, which has more than 168,000 signatures, states: “The Government should cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021 due to the disruption of Covid-19. By the time students go back to normal learning, six months will have passed since schools were closed to most pupils. This has already had a huge impact on the studying of so many.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “The Government is committed to GCSE, AS and A level exams taking place next year. We continue to believe that exams are the best and fairest way of judging students’ performance.”

Implement a two week school lockdown before 24 December to save Christmas

The petition, which has more than 118,000 signatures, states: “Schools should move to online learning from 9 December so that all students and school staff have a chance to isolate for two weeks and then can safely meet older relatives.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “As set out in the Government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan, schools should not close early or change their Christmas holidays. It remains a national priority to avoid further disruption to education.”

Keep schools closed until Covid 19 is no longer a threat

The petition, which has more than 70,000 signatures, states: “The threat of covid19 is real. Children can’t be expected to maintain sufficient social distancing to keep this virus from spreading. They are social creatures. Allowing them back to school could cause a new spike in cases. They could bring it back home, even if they are a-symptomatic.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Government’s priority is that all pupils remain in school full-time. For the vast majority of young people, the benefits of being back in school far outweigh the low risk from coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The debate will last 90 minutes, and will provide opportunities for MPs to question Government Ministers directly on these issues. The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 18:00, and will be available to view on Parliament TV.

Petition details

  • Cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021 - view on petition signature map.
  • Reclose schools and colleges due to increase in COVID-19 cases - view on petition signature map.
  • Keep schools closed until Covid 19 is no longer a threat - view on petition signature map.
  • Implement a two week school lockdown before 24 December to save Christmas - view on petition signature map.
  • Any Library Briefing Papers for this debate will be available here.

Where in the country were these petitions signed?

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Reclose schools and colleges due to increase in COVID-19 cases’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Bradford West

Naz Shah MP

2660

Ilford South

Sam Tarry MP

2596

East Ham

Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP

2547

Poplar and Limehouse

Apsana Begum MP

2498

Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP

2447

Bethnal Green and Bow

Rushanara Ali MP

2176

Bradford East

Imran Hussain MP

2160

West Ham

Ms Lyn Brown MP

2138

Blackburn

Kate Hollern MP

2035

Slough

Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP

2000

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Tynemouth

Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP

766

Makerfield

Yvonne Fovargue MP

717

Chorley

Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP

703

Ribble Valley

Mr Nigel Evans MP

700

Halton

Derek Twigg MP

688

Blyth Valley

Ian Levy MP

677

South Ribble

Katherine Fletcher MP

662

North Tyneside

Mary Glindon MP

660

South Antrim

Paul Girvan MP

628

North Antrim

Ian Paisley MP

625

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Implement a two week school lockdown before 24 December to save Christmas’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Gordon Henderson MP

1441

Rochester and Strood

Kelly Tolhurst MP

878

North Thanet

Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP

839

Gillingham and Rainham

Rehman Chishti MP

826

Chatham and Aylesford

Tracey Crouch MP

795

South Thanet

Craig Mackinlay MP

746

Bristol South

Karin Smyth MP

647

Gravesham

Adam Holloway MP

627

Reading West

Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP

617

Maidstone and The Weald

Mrs Helen Grant MP

549

The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Keep schools closed until Covid 19 is no longer a threat’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):

Constituency

MP

Signature Count

Ilford South

Sam Tarry MP

647

Feltham and Heston

Seema Malhotra MP

567

Bradford West

Naz Shah MP

540

Poplar and Limehouse

Apsana Begum MP

487

Ealing, Southall

Mr Virendra Sharma MP

470

Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP

468

Hayes and Harlington

Rt Hon John McDonnell MP

468

East Ham

Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP

438

Newry and Armagh

Mickey Brady MP

425

Bassetlaw

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP

402

Read the Education Committee’s report on Covid-19: the cancellation of exams and ‘calculated’ grades here.

