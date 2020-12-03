MPs to debate petitions relating to the impact of Covid-19 on schools and exams

#CovidSchoolsDebate - On Monday 7 December, MPs will debate e-petitions 326066, 550846, 316404 and 549015, relating to the impact of Covid-19 on schools and exams. Jonathan Gullis MP (Stoke-on-Trent North), member of the Petitions Committee, will lead the debate. The Department for Education will send a Minister to respond.
Reclose schools and colleges due to increase in COVID-19 cases
The petition, which has more than 415,000 signatures, states: “Close down schools and colleges due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We are seeing cases of students and teachers catching the virus since schools have reopened.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “Government’s priority is that all pupils remain in school and college full-time. For the vast majority of young people, the benefits of being in the classroom far outweigh the low risk from COVID-19.”
Cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021
The petition, which has more than 168,000 signatures, states: “The Government should cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021 due to the disruption of Covid-19. By the time students go back to normal learning, six months will have passed since schools were closed to most pupils. This has already had a huge impact on the studying of so many.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “The Government is committed to GCSE, AS and A level exams taking place next year. We continue to believe that exams are the best and fairest way of judging students’ performance.”
Implement a two week school lockdown before 24 December to save Christmas
The petition, which has more than 118,000 signatures, states: “Schools should move to online learning from 9 December so that all students and school staff have a chance to isolate for two weeks and then can safely meet older relatives.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “As set out in the Government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan, schools should not close early or change their Christmas holidays. It remains a national priority to avoid further disruption to education.”
Keep schools closed until Covid 19 is no longer a threat
The petition, which has more than 70,000 signatures, states: “The threat of covid19 is real. Children can’t be expected to maintain sufficient social distancing to keep this virus from spreading. They are social creatures. Allowing them back to school could cause a new spike in cases. They could bring it back home, even if they are a-symptomatic.”
In response to the petition, the Government said: “Government’s priority is that all pupils remain in school full-time. For the vast majority of young people, the benefits of being back in school far outweigh the low risk from coronavirus (COVID-19).”
The debate will last 90 minutes, and will provide opportunities for MPs to question Government Ministers directly on these issues. The debate will take place in Westminster Hall from 18:00, and will be available to view on Parliament TV.
Petition details
- Cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021 - view on petition signature map.
- Reclose schools and colleges due to increase in COVID-19 cases - view on petition signature map.
- Keep schools closed until Covid 19 is no longer a threat - view on petition signature map.
- Implement a two week school lockdown before 24 December to save Christmas - view on petition signature map.
- Any Library Briefing Papers for this debate will be available here.
Where in the country were these petitions signed?
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Reclose schools and colleges due to increase in COVID-19 cases’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Bradford West
|
Naz Shah MP
|
2660
|
Ilford South
|
Sam Tarry MP
|
2596
|
East Ham
|
Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP
|
2547
|
Poplar and Limehouse
|
Apsana Begum MP
|
2498
|
Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP
|
2447
|
Bethnal Green and Bow
|
Rushanara Ali MP
|
2176
|
Bradford East
|
Imran Hussain MP
|
2160
|
West Ham
|
Ms Lyn Brown MP
|
2138
|
Blackburn
|
Kate Hollern MP
|
2035
|
Slough
|
Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP
|
2000
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Cancel GCSEs and A Levels in 2021’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Tynemouth
|
Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP
|
766
|
Makerfield
|
Yvonne Fovargue MP
|
717
|
Chorley
|
Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP
|
703
|
Ribble Valley
|
Mr Nigel Evans MP
|
700
|
Halton
|
Derek Twigg MP
|
688
|
Blyth Valley
|
Ian Levy MP
|
677
|
South Ribble
|
Katherine Fletcher MP
|
662
|
North Tyneside
|
Mary Glindon MP
|
660
|
South Antrim
|
Paul Girvan MP
|
628
|
North Antrim
|
Ian Paisley MP
|
625
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Implement a two week school lockdown before 24 December to save Christmas’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|
Gordon Henderson MP
|
1441
|
Rochester and Strood
|
Kelly Tolhurst MP
|
878
|
North Thanet
|
Rt Hon Sir Roger Gale MP
|
839
|
Gillingham and Rainham
|
Rehman Chishti MP
|
826
|
Chatham and Aylesford
|
Tracey Crouch MP
|
795
|
South Thanet
|
Craig Mackinlay MP
|
746
|
Bristol South
|
Karin Smyth MP
|
647
|
Gravesham
|
Adam Holloway MP
|
627
|
Reading West
|
Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP
|
617
|
Maidstone and The Weald
|
Mrs Helen Grant MP
|
549
The top 10 parliamentary constituencies that supported the petition ‘Keep schools closed until Covid 19 is no longer a threat’ are as follows (as at 1 December 2020):
|
Constituency
|
MP
|
Signature Count
|
Ilford South
|
Sam Tarry MP
|
647
|
Feltham and Heston
|
Seema Malhotra MP
|
567
|
Bradford West
|
Naz Shah MP
|
540
|
Poplar and Limehouse
|
Apsana Begum MP
|
487
|
Ealing, Southall
|
Mr Virendra Sharma MP
|
470
|
Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP
|
468
|
Hayes and Harlington
|
Rt Hon John McDonnell MP
|
468
|
East Ham
|
Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP
|
438
|
Newry and Armagh
|
Mickey Brady MP
|
425
|
Bassetlaw
|
Brendan Clarke-Smith MP
|
402
Read the Education Committee’s report on Covid-19: the cancellation of exams and ‘calculated’ grades here.