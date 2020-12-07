 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sustainable Jobs: What Opportunities are There for People Coming Out of the Armed Forces?

Details
Hits: 95
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The public is growing increasingly aware of the environmental crisis we are facing and the responsibility we have to control our future and slow down the progression of climate change. As a result of this, more people are looking for a career in a sustainable role. Finding a job like this, which is within the area you are interested in, is not easy. For workers before us, they would take whatever job they got without thinking about their ethical or personal opinions.

But what is the situation for people coming out of the armed forces in 2020? Maybe they want to go into higher education, or maybe they want to go and get a job. With more people choosing degrees based on sustainability and environmental welfare, we look to see if this has made more job opportunities for more sustainable jobs.

What opportunities are out there?

When researching jobs in sustainability, you will realise that there is more available then you may have thought. In fact, Indeed found 44 full-time jobs and 25 part-time jobs currently available in sustainability. Not only that, 74 permanent jobs roles were also found, leaving plenty of opportunities open to fill.

But what kind of jobs are there in sustainability? Depending on what career path you have your mind set on, finding the ideal job to match with this is no easy decision to make. Luckily, there are many different job roles for you to ponder between.

A possible job you could get could be sustainability consultancy. These consultants take responsibility over devising plans and strategies for companies to use to help improve how sustainable and environmentally efficient they are, augmenting the social responsibility businesses take over their everyday practices and operations, including their plastic recycling.

If you want to have a bigger impact on our climate, you could get a job as a climate change analyst. At a glance, their main job role involves researching and analysing developments that are being made to help tackle climate change. The ultimate objective of this job is to suggest policies and practices that should be legislated to help prevent climate change and create campaigns to promote these ideas to wider society.

Environmental specialists also have a responsibility to protect the climate but in a different way. Their main job role is to conduct research into the different types of pollutants or hazards that are negatively impacting our planet and develop strategies to help eliminate them.

First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting you
Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
A maths teacher from a school in South West London was shortlisted for

Common jobs you may already know also protect the environment but indirectly. A career in graphic design for example. This involves designing and creating elements such as packaging, promotional materials, displays, or even logos. Although not immediately seeming like a sustainable job, graphic designers play a central role in creating innovative business materials and techniques that are environmentally friendly and sustainable to maintain without harming the environment.

As more of society get concerned about the impact they are having on the environment and the planet they are going to leave behind, businesses need to make more of an impact with their sustainability. With, the need for sustainable job roles to be fulfilled is becoming increasingly important.

What about an apprenticeship?

Apprenticeships are a great way to get into the world of work while still learning and getting an official qualification at the end, helping you further progress in your chosen career. Although not a common industry to look for an apprenticeship in, these are becoming increasingly popular within sustainable job roles.

Since 2019, there has been a Level 6 Environmental Practitioner degree apprenticeship course available to the public. This was the first-degree apprenticeship in the environmental sector to take off. The aim of this apprenticeship was to help broaden the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of those wanting a career in the environmental sector by teaching apprentices the environmental principles and techniques to different systems and all aspects which this entails.

There are other apprenticeships and trainee schemes that are available to you depending on what your interests are. Some include Level 5 construction management in sustainability, trainee environmental practitioner degrees, and health, safety, and sustainability apprentice programs.

Whatever career path you go down, an apprenticeship can be a great way to get into the sustainable jobs sector.

What’s the money like?

Even though you are trying to gain a career in sustainability and you support the movement on sustainability, making sure that you’re earning a big enough salary to live off is also a priority. We’ve scoured Indeed and discovered the average salary of those working within this industry is £40,323 — more than enough to comfortably set up a life with!

Further research found that people that are just starting their careers in a job such as sustainability consultancy get a starting salary of around £25,000 per year and increase to around £60,000 for senior consultants. As for climate change analysts, the average salary in the UK is £36,000 and can increase up to £60,000.

So, why don’t you start looking for your perfect job in the sustainability sector now? For people leaving the armed forces wanting to turn their concern for the environment into a full-time career, there are many jobs out there to satisfy just that.

You may also be interested in these articles:

First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting you
Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
Getting the Inside Scoop on Apprenticeships
Sector News
When leaving school, teachers may only give you certain options such a
ESCP Business School is ranked 8th in the Financial Times European Business Schools report
Sector News
@ESCP_bs ranked 8th European Business Schools by @FinancialTimes The F
Barnsley College student sets sights on World Junior Synchronised Skating Championships
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Travel and Tourism student Charlie Stringer is settin
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
A maths teacher from a school in South West London was shortlisted for
Irwin Mitchell Advises Overseas Investor on Acquisition of Student Accommodation in Bristol for £39.3 million
Sector News
The Real Estate Team at national law firm @IrwinMitchell has advised a
NPTC Group of Colleges is Building Better, Greener, and Smarter
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges is on its way to being a one-stop training base
Break-in causes damage at Newbury College
Sector News
During the early hours of this morning (Friday 4th December), there wa
Edge Hill’s International Centre on Racism gives students a voice in the fight against racism
Sector News
@EdgeHill’s International Centre on Racism (ICR) is calling on all s
Adobe Education UK responds to exam news from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this week
Sector News
Adobe Education UK (@AdobeForEdu) responds to the news from Education
Exams 2021: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/04/exams-2021-your-questions-answ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5157)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page