Oxford International Digital Institute launched to meet growing demand for online courses following Covid-19

Oxford International Education Group (@OIEGDigital) has launched a new online academic hub bringing together an entire portfolio of digital courses to help international students learn in an education environment turned upside down by Covid-19.
Oxford International Digital Institute (OI Digital Institute) will provide students with high-quality online learning across the education provider’s three divisions – schools and colleges, university partnerships and English Language.
Demand for online courses from these divisions, growing steadily for years, accelerated during the recent worldwide closures of universities and schools and the accompanying disruption to study and exams. OI Digital Institute is responding to the growing need for online-only courses in traditional academic subjects for pre-university and university students, reflecting the increased long-term appetite for online learning post- Covid-19.
From March 2020, University of Dundee, Coventry University, University of Greenwich, University of Bangor, De Montfort University International College, University of Hertfordshire, University of Roehampton, University of Strathclyde, and others have worked with Oxford International developing online programmes and now use OI Digital Institute as their trusted digital pathway to higher education and admissions test partner.
Oxford International is one of just 25 institutions that has been recognised by the British Council for online course delivery.
Lil Bremermann-Richard, Group Chief Executive Officer at Oxford International Education Group, said:
“Online learning has come of age in the pandemic and it will play an increasingly important role in higher education in the future.
“We have launched Oxford International Digital Institute to help international students navigate the new educational landscape and provide them with the best quality online courses.
“The OI Digital Institute team has worked with over 15 higher education partners in 2020 alone to help mobilise online learning and keep over 4,000 students on track of their education journey. Further to this we have worked alongside partners to offer innovative blended solutions, engaging students in dynamic learning programmes featuring the best of face-to-face teaching in-country, and online support from the UK.”
OI Digital Institute courses at launch are:
- Fully online English Language Test for admission to Higher Education.
- Technology brings the student and examiner together rather than trying to automate exams, allowing students after a three-session preparation course to take the exam and get the results within 48 hours.
- Higher Education Online Pathways, which include
- PhD Preparation Programme;
- University Pre-Master Programme.
- Online Pre-sessional English (PSE);
- Language Skills Booster Course;
- In-Sessional English;
- Online English Language Programmes
- The Junior language syllabus accredited by the British Council previously available to students staying in residential camps now available online with a mix of live lessons and self-guided learning.
- General English and a stream of subject specific electives such as Creative Writing, Journalism, Customer Service and 21st Century Business
- Digital University Partnerships including
- Blended Pre-sessional courses (Coventry University powered by Oxford International) combining UK language teaching with face-to-face teaching in China.
- Digital language support programmes (test, online PSE, online Pre-Masters) for international campuses in countries like Vietnam.
- Online A-Levels
- Oxford independent school d’Overbroeck’s will first offer A-Level booster courses, followed by full A-Level courses to answer demands from international and domestic students for choice of study online or face to face.
The Oxford International Digital Institute courses are available at www.oiddigitalinstitute.com