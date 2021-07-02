Asbestos in schools more likely to kill now than in the eighties

#AMD2021 - New @TheJUAC analysis of asbestos in schools published to mark Action Mesothelioma Day
To mark Action Mesothelioma Day 2021, the Joint Union Asbestos Committee (JUAC) is releasing a report focusing on data obtained and analysed by Dr Gill Reed, JUAC Technical Adviser, which shows how failures by successive governments mean that some of our school buildings with the most dangerous asbestos may still be exposing staff and students for decades to come.
Authored by Dr Gill Reed, Technical Adviser to JUAC, this timely report sets out to establish if pupils and staff in CLASP-type system-built schools1 are safer today than they were in the period 1960 to 1980. The conclusion is that they are not – in fact the report highlights that pupils and staff learning and working in CLASP-type schools since 1980 are more likely to die from mesothelioma than those doing so in the period 1960 to 1980.
Available evidence suggests that successive governments have ignored the potential risk from long-term low-level asbestos exposure. Urgent action is long overdue. The report (on page 53) sets out 10 recommendations for the current Government, including a national fully funded programme for phased removal of all asbestos from educational buildings, starting with the most dangerous, to be completed no later than 2028.
John McClean, chair of JUAC said
‘This timely and comprehensive report highlights the ongoing failure of successive governments to deal with the asbestos problem in our education estate. For years JUAC has campaigned for the progressive, planned removal of asbestos from schools and further education colleges plus the reinstatement of proactive Health & Safety Executive inspections and greater transparency for staff, pupils and parents.
"The report highlights the issues in schools which are most likely to cause exposure to deadly asbestos fibres. This situation has gone on for too long and this report must serve as a catalyst for immediate government action.’
1 CLASP is one type of system-built school, many of which were constructed in the period from 1945 to 1980, with a common feature being that structural columns were fireproofed with asbestos containing materials.
Asbestos data collections
11th Dec 2020: Findings from the asbestos management assurance process (AMAP), which asked schools and responsible bodies about their asbestos management practices.
Documents
Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) report
List of participating schools and responsible bodies (up to 16 November 2020)
List of participating schools and responsible bodies (up to 16 November 2020)
2017 data collection on asbestos
Details
As part of the asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) data collection, we asked schools to provide information about their asbestos management practices. This included confirming they were compliant with the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.
This report covers information provided by schools and their responsible bodies between 1 March 2018 and 15 February 2019. You can use the spreadsheet to see which schools and responsible bodies participated in the AMAP.
Schools and responsible bodies can still access the AMAP portal to:
- send us information about their asbestos management practices
- update information they have already submitted
See the asbestos management assurance process user guide for help submitting an assurance declaration.
Information is also available on:
- asbestos management in schools
- good school estate management for schools
- managing asbestos in schools from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)
Published 16 July 2019
Last updated 11 December 2020 + show all updates
Updated the 'List of participating schools and responsible bodies' to 16 November 2020.
Updated list of participating schools and responsible bodies.
First published.