 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Asbestos in schools more likely to kill now than in the eighties

Details
Hits: 1072
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels

#AMD2021 - New @TheJUAC analysis of asbestos in schools published to mark Action Mesothelioma Day 

To mark Action Mesothelioma Day 2021, the Joint Union Asbestos Committee (JUAC) is releasing a report focusing on data obtained and analysed by Dr Gill Reed, JUAC Technical Adviser, which shows how failures by successive governments mean that some of our school buildings with the most dangerous asbestos may still be exposing staff and students for decades to come. 

Authored by Dr Gill Reed, Technical Adviser to JUAC, this timely report sets out to establish if pupils and staff in CLASP-type system-built schools1 are safer today than they were in the period 1960 to 1980.  The conclusion is that they are not – in fact the report highlights that pupils and staff learning and working in CLASP-type schools since 1980 are more likely to die from mesothelioma than those doing so in the period 1960 to 1980. 

Available evidence suggests that successive governments have ignored the potential risk from long-term low-level asbestos exposure.  Urgent action is long overdue.  The report (on page 53) sets out 10 recommendations for the current Government, including a national fully funded programme for phased removal of all asbestos from educational buildings, starting with the most dangerous, to be completed no later than 2028. 

John McClean, chair of JUAC said

‘This timely and comprehensive report highlights the ongoing failure of successive governments to deal with the asbestos problem in our education estate. For years JUAC has campaigned for the progressive, planned removal of asbestos from schools and further education colleges plus the reinstatement of proactive Health & Safety Executive inspections and greater transparency for staff, pupils and parents.

"The report highlights the issues in schools which are most likely to cause exposure to deadly asbestos fibres. This situation has gone on for too long and this report must serve as a catalyst for immediate government action.’ 

1 CLASP is one type of system-built school, many of which were constructed in the period from 1945 to 1980, with a common feature being that structural columns were fireproofed with asbestos containing materials. 

 

Asbestos data collections 

11th Dec 2020: Findings from the asbestos management assurance process (AMAP), which asked schools and responsible bodies about their asbestos management practices.

Documents

Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) report

Ref: DfE-00148-2019PDF, 377KB, 38 pages

List of participating schools and responsible bodies (up to 16 November 2020)

XLSM, 1.2MB

List of participating schools and responsible bodies (up to 16 November 2020)

ODS, 698KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2017 data collection on asbestos

PDF, 565KB, 28 pages

Details

As part of the asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) data collection, we asked schools to provide information about their asbestos management practices. This included confirming they were compliant with the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

Student aims for 2022 Commonwealth Games after 15-month pause in competitive swimming
Sector News
@LeedsTrinity Student aims for @birminghamcg22 after 15-month pause in
Full marks from Ofsted for Go-Aheadâ€™s apprenticeship scheme
Sector News
Education regulator endorses quality of Go-Ahead bus and rail apprenti
NUS statement on the rise of transphobia in Academia
Sector News
@nusuk statement on the rise of transphobia in Academia: Trans people,

This report covers information provided by schools and their responsible bodies between 1 March 2018 and 15 February 2019. You can use the spreadsheet to see which schools and responsible bodies participated in the AMAP.

Schools and responsible bodies can still access the AMAP portal to:

  • send us information about their asbestos management practices
  • update information they have already submitted

See the asbestos management assurance process user guide for help submitting an assurance declaration.

Information is also available on:

Published 16 July 2019
Last updated 11 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 'List of participating schools and responsible bodies' to 16 November 2020.

  2. Updated list of participating schools and responsible bodies.

  3. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sutton College students impress Mayor with designs to boost the royal town
Sector News
Sutton Coldfield College (@BMetC) students had the opportunity to show
Student aims for 2022 Commonwealth Games after 15-month pause in competitive swimming
Sector News
@LeedsTrinity Student aims for @birminghamcg22 after 15-month pause in
Full marks from Ofsted for Go-Aheadâ€™s apprenticeship scheme
Sector News
Education regulator endorses quality of Go-Ahead bus and rail apprenti
NUS statement on the rise of transphobia in Academia
Sector News
@nusuk statement on the rise of transphobia in Academia: Trans people,
86% of hospitality students remain committed to a career in the industry but work-life balance, pay and development highlighted as critical to retention
Sector News
A survey by People 1st International (@p1stgroup) with hospitality stu
Paramedic students in Scotland will receive a Â£10,000 annual bursary
Sector News
The Scottish Government has today (Thursday, 01 July 2021) announced t
Skillsoft Acquires Pluma to Expand Leadership Development Capabilities
Sector News
@Skillsoft, a global leader in corporate digital learning, today annou
Caerphilly Libraries Service ranked in Walesâ€™ top three
Sector News
Caerphilly County Borough Councilâ€™s Libraries Service (@CaerphillyLi
Over 1,000 jobseekers a week switching career on Government SWAPs
Sector News
TENS OF THOUSANDS of jobseekers have seized the chance to retrain and
OLDHAM COLLEGE NAMED ONE OF THE UKâ€™S â€˜BEST WORKPLACE FOR WOMENâ€™
Sector News
@OldhamCollege is celebrating after officially being named a 2021 UKâ€
The â€˜first-genâ€™ experience: a reflection from a previous HKF bursary winner â€“ Jake Marshall
Sector News
@TheHKF - At the time, my earlier years of education felt normal. Just
Two weeks left to apply for EXPLORE Data Science Academy's first UK online courses
Sector News
EXPLORE Data Science Academy (@data_explore) has announced there are j

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 34 minutes ago

- Online Event, UK

WorldSkills UK Skills Development Hub

WorldSkills UK Skills Development Hub

An opportunity to learn more about WorldSkills Uk's Skills Development Hub which provides free learning resources for educators to use with learners...

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 9 hours

Effective Self Assessment & Improvement Planning (Zoom...

The self-assessment process is, further, the key way in which providers can measure the effectiveness of their provision against the EIF. Under the...

  • Monday, 18 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis - updated event, Effective Self Assessment & Improvement Planning (Zoom Conferencing) 9 hours 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5842)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page