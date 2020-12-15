Institute chair to step down in summer 2021

After over five years at the Institute (@IFAteched), Antony Jenkins will step down as chair in summer 2021.
Antony first joined the Institute as shadow chair in June 2016, helping lead the its establishment and employer led approach. Under his stewardship the Institute has overseen significant expansion of high-quality apprenticeship standards – with over 590 now approved for delivery.
The former group chief executive of Barclays, Antony is a current employer and founded 10x Future Technologies in 2016.
During his time at the helm the Institute has expanded into technical education, and is now playing a key role in the design and delivery of pioneering new T Level qualifications. The first three courses are being taught by post-16 providers across the country this academic year, with more subject areas rolled out over the next three years.
Jennifer Coupland, chief executive at the Institute, said:
“After over five years as both shadow chair and then chair of the Institute, Antony Jenkins has indicated that he will stand down in summer 2021. Throughout this time Antony has played a crucial role in the development of the Institute’s employer led approach, making a huge difference to the quality of the training apprentices receive.
“He is stepping down so that a new chair can oversee the next evolution of board membership and lead the Institute’s refreshed strategic plan for the next five years. The Secretary of State will appoint Antony’s successor in line with public appointments principles.”
Antony Jenkins, Institute chair, said:
“It’s been a real privilege to work with such talented and committed board members and colleagues at the Institute. I am pleased to have been able to play a part in taking the Institute from a concept to a successful organisation. Of course there is much still to do and I wish my successor, the board and all our colleagues in the Institute all the best for the future.
“In my remaining time at the Institute I will do all that I can to make sure that we continue to serve employers, apprentices and everyone across the sector, as we collectively tackle the challenges that face us in 2021.”
Gavin Williamson, secretary of state for education, said:
“I want to place on record my personal thanks to Antony, who has really delivered for employers, apprentices and now those studying the very first T Levels.
“We are seeking a new chair with the same exemplary leadership skills and passion for apprenticeships and technical education. I am looking for a leader who shares my commitment to empowering employers to develop world leading apprenticeships and technical education that can unlock everyone’s potential across the economy.”
The closing date for applications is Monday 1st February at 9.00am, and details of how to apply are available on the Centre for Public Appointments website.
Applications are particularly welcome from senior business or public sector figures whose organisations recruit through a range of entry routes and who employ a significant number of apprentices. Candidates will have exceptional leadership and non-executive chairing skills, with significant experience of providing strategic direction, effective decision making, driving delivery and governance oversight at senior board level in a complex and high-profile environment. Candidates will also be committed to diversity and social mobility and helping people from all backgrounds to get the skills they need. We particularly welcome applications from under-represented groups, those based outside London and the South-East and applicants who have achieved success through non-traditional educational routes.
Background: Antony’s term of office as chair was due to finish at the end of March 2022, when the terms of a number of other non-executive board members also finish. The chair and non-executive members are public appointments made by the Secretary of State and regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.