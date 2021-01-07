 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

46% of employees say working from home is negatively impacting their mental health, according to study

Details
Hits: 203
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
working from home

The mental health of workers across the UK is being negatively impacted according to the ‘Working from Home’ study conducted by remote team building company Wildgoose (@wildgooseevents)

The study asked employees from 133 companies across the UK whether they could identify issues with team communication, desk setup, or working hours with their remote working environment, and just 22% of respondents stated that they have no issues. Respondents were asked to detail how their working day differs at home compared to in the office, whether they would be happy to continue working from home after lockdown ends for a third time, and how companies could improve home working practices. 

One of the biggest concerns for people working from home across the UK is the lack of communication and social interaction they have with their colleagues (56%). Respondents also highlighted that they missed seeing workmates face-to-face and spending time with them (52%). 

This data suggests that businesses still face great pressure to create a structure which addresses these issues adequately, supporting wellbeing, productivity and team bonding in remote work environments.

What do employees want from their companies when working from home?

  • Casual contact - 3 in 5 employees stated that they missed seeing their workmates and spending time with them face-to-face
  • Social time - Over half (56%) of employees would like more social contact with workmates as part of the working day 
  • Wellbeing support - 52% stated that their mental health is being impacted by isolation at home, a sub-optimal working environment, and other aspects of working from home

When it comes to specific ways in which employees want their companies to improve home working practices, there were similarities between SMEs, medium to large companies and very large companies. However, the study also found key differences in how companies of varying sizes have adapted to the shift in working patterns.

What structures should businesses adopt to support working from home?

Respondents of the ‘Working From Home’ study were asked about their daily habits in their workspace away from the office, and measured these against elements that are known to help employee wellbeing. 

Among the most common problems were:

  • Not taking the health and safety recommended hourly desk breaks (47%)
  • Failing to take breaks for physical activity or stretching (50%)
  • Uncomfortable and impractical desks and equipment (45%)
  • Working excessive hours (36%)

Commenting on the findings, Wildgoose managing director Jonny Edser says:

“Remote working has presented challenges for companies of all sizes. In smaller companies, that sense of connection and camaraderie is key to a healthy and productive working environment. When you take away the tea breaks and office chats, teams can struggle to stay motivated at a distance, which makes regular team building exercises more important than they’ve ever been. We’ve adapted our offering to help companies with remote workforces by looking at what most engages people about team building – social interaction, that sense of collaboration and staying connected with colleagues – they’ve seen a fantastic response, and we expect this trend to continue growing.”

Karen Kwong, Director of Renoc Consulting, an organisational psychologist and wellbeing coach, says:

“‘Water cooler’ conversations in an office setting will certainly provide more frequent breaks than working from home, and will have a positive impact on wellbeing and productivity because humans at their basic level are social creatures, even the most introverted of us. It actually gives us energy to socialise, even in small doses. Casual conversations, sharing stories, or chatting about a piece of work will enhance your thinking and give you some ideas on how to improve your current project. This will bring about increased motivation and engagement, and build and enhance working relationships. These all contribute to wellbeing and productivity at work.

Cardiff and Vale College goes with the FLO to promote period dignity
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has entered into a new partnership to
Employment law changes 2021: Guide for schools and colleges
Sector News
There are a number of important changes taking place this year that sc
Introducing International Culinary Studio - Headline Sponsor of The Chefs' Forum Virtual CPD Conference
Sector News
The Chefsâ€™ Forum is delighted to welcome International Culinary Stud

The social interaction and the workplace community of subtle but no less important relationship-building – these all help the organisation’s productivity, as well as the wellbeing of individuals.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College goes with the FLO to promote period dignity
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has entered into a new partnership to
Employment law changes 2021: Guide for schools and colleges
Sector News
There are a number of important changes taking place this year that sc
Introducing International Culinary Studio - Headline Sponsor of The Chefs' Forum Virtual CPD Conference
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is delighted to welcome International Culinary Stud
Hugh Baird College Chair of the Board is awarded MBE
Sector News
@HughBaird College is extremely proud that Chair of the College Board,
Barton Peveril’s Award Winning Digital Learning
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College’s 4,000 students will continue to
Department of Enterprise and Innovation to benefit from newly appointed Director
Sector News
@BordersCollege employee Katharine Mathison was recently promoted to D
Kate Green responds to the Education Secretary statement on schools, colleges and Teacher Assessed Grades for 2021
Sector News
@KateGreenSU, Labour's Shadow Education Secretary, responding to the E
Education Secretary statement to Parliament on national lockdown
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson statement to Parliament on closure of education setti
How to beat the back-to-work and lockdown blues
Sector News
Christmas is over. The New Year is in full flow. We’ve all enjoyed o
Bath Spa University Vice-Chancellor appointed as chair of trustee board for student mental health charity
Sector News
Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) Vice-Chancellor Professor Sue Rigby
AAT assessments remain available during UK lockdown
Sector News
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that England will join t
UCU's Jo Grady says students must not lose out due to digital poverty during lockdown
Sector News
@DrJoGrady @UCU says students must not lose out due to digital poverty

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5215)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page