Teachers given extra support this Blue Monday as lockdown 3.0 takes its toll

#BlueMonday, the third Monday in January, falls on 18th in 2021. It is traditionally the time of year when a combination of post-Christmas blues, unpaid bills and cold dark nights mean that many Brits are at their most gloomy. And, following the recent Government announcement calling for the closure of UK schools until February at the earliest, many teachers are facing increasing strains on their mental health like never before.

With ever-changing social distancing measures across the nation and the challenges of adapting teaching to interactive digital sessions, it’s no surprise a recent report commissioned by charity, Education Support has revealed that over half of the UK’s school teachers (52 per cent) said their mental health declined during the first stage of the pandemic.

In a bid to say thank you to teachers across the UK, specialist car discount service, Motorfinity has expanded its popular NHS, Emergency Services, and Armed Forces discount service to teachers. Allowing teachers to save up to 31% on a brand new motor vehicle of their dreams, it marks the latest in a range of specialist discounts currently available for teachers.

Managing director of Motorfinity, Daniel Briggs, said:

“It goes without saying that teachers are one of the most important professions of the modern world and they work tirelessly each day to shape young minds and to keep the country’s children in education. As a result, it seemed only right that we extended our specialist critical worker motor discount service to teachers too.

“Reading the reports about how the pandemic has negatively affected so many teachers’ mental health highlights just how much support many of them need right now. Many of them are working overtime juggling online teaching for pupils with face-to-face lessons for children of key workers not only teaching online but working with children of key workers face to face. And that’s only going to get worse over the course of this third national lockdown.”

“We’re delighted to be able to lend a helping hand in some small way by providing UK teachers with much-needed access to transport as a thank you for all their hard work..”

A list of a few deals available for teachers this Blue Monday include:

Morrisons

Until 31st January 2021, Morrisons is providing school and teaching staff with a 10 per cent discount as a thank you for their tireless efforts in looking after the UK’s school children.

The offer covers teachers and teaching assistants, as well as catering staff, caretakers, cleaners and school office staff.

Morrisons has also opened the offer to nurseries, primary and secondary schools, colleges, private and special education school staff too.

HP

With many teachers now spending more time working from home, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’ve got the right tech set-up at home.

Hewlett Packard (HP) is one of the most recognisable tech brands in the world, and is currently offering a wide range of teacher-only discounts.

For printing out class plans or templates for your students to draw on, you can get access to 10 per cent off printers and you can also save up to £110 on desktops and £150 on laptops.

An Apple for the teacher

Technology has the ability to make everyday life easier - whether that’s Apple AirPods for endless Zoom calls, a tablet for interactive learning on-the-go or just so you can step away from your desk and relax while learning on the sofa.

UNiDAYS has teamed up with Apple to help you get everything you need, offering discounts across the education board including university students, parents buying for university students, and teachers and staff at all levels.

Motorfinity

Following the recent expansion of its popular car discount service, specialist car group Motorfinity is offering sizeable discounts for teachers on a brand new car or motorbike.

The company works with over 20 popular names including Vauxhall and SEAT, Volkswagen, Audi and BMW, to name a few.

With car sharing out of the question due to the pandemic, and trips on public transport restricted, for many, having access to their own car has never been more important.

Top three deals Motorfinity is offering for teachers:

Seat Leon 1.0 TSI 110PS SE DYNAMIC - Motorfinity price: £15,877 (Saving of £5,623)

New Shape Audi Q2 Sport 35 TFSI Manual - Motorfinity price: £22,498 (Saving of £5,151)

Peugeot 308 Hatchback 1.2 Puretech 130PS Manual Allure - Motorfinity Price: £17,889 (Saving of £5,350)

Emma Mattress

A good night’s sleep can do wonders for your mood and energy. Helping to give teachers a happier night’s sleep is the UK’s multi award-winning mattress company, Emma Mattress.

Teachers can take advantage of an exclusive 35 per cent teachers’ discount online. You’ll also get a 200 night risk-free trial and a 0 per cent finance payment option.

Halfords

Halfords is offering a free car health check to teachers, which usually costs £15 and covers vital elements such as tyre pressures and tread depth, light function, oil levels and battery and wiper conditions.

Paperchase

There’s something very feel-good about treating yourself to some new stationary – from brand new notebooks and pencil cases, to a set of rainbow markers or gel pens.

Paperchase is offering anyone who works in education 25 per cent off as a token of appreciation.

*Offers correct at time of writing, January 2021