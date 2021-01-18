 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ex Coventry College student makes title-winning start in USA

Details
Hits: 422
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ex Coventry College student makes title-winning start in USA

A former Coventry College (@coventrycollege) rugby student has made a title-winning start to his four-year scholarship across the pond.

Tom Keay, who was an instrumental figure on the Coventry College Rugby Education Programme between 2017 and 2019, has helped his Queens University of Charlotte side to the Division 2 National Championship in his first season.

The Coventry-born fly half, who started his rugby career at Old Coventrians RFC, bagged himself a try in the 73-3 victory over University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning himself the most valuable player accolade in the process.

Tom is combining his on-pitch exploits with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science, with a minor in Sports Management, at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina, USA - an extension of what he studied during his time at Coventry College.

Tom’s American dream comes off the back of a productive two years at Coventry College, where he graduated with a distinction grade on the BTEC Sport Level 3 Rugby Union study programme, and helped the College to the AoC Sport semi-finals, along with finishing third in the Portugal Youth International Tournament in 2019.

Tom said: “I’ve had an amazing first 18 months out in America - it’s been a real eye-opener.

“Not only have I been able to develop my knowledge for a career in the sports industry, but I’ve also been able to raise my game on the rugby pitch.

“I now have friends from California to New Jersey to South Africa. That is such a benefit that I didn’t think of before, and I hope it will help me make connections in my future life as I look to progress on to the MLR competition along with developing my coaching career with different organisations. 

“Coventry College has been instrumental in helping me to get to where I am today - equipping me with the academic knowledge and developing my game on the rugby pitch to prepare me for this opportunity.

“The process to secure a scholarship is a challenging one, but achievable if you put your mind to it and have the right support network around you. 

“I was fortunate enough to have secured some help from a sports agency after leaving Coventry College by contacting them with a highlights reel of myself in action.

“All sorts of factors come in to play on whether a university decides to offer you a scholarship, including whether they like your action clips and can see you fitting into their team, and of course, how academically qualified you are. 

National free school meals voucher scheme opens to orders. Edenred Voucher scheme worth Â£15 per week per child
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Schools can buy e-Gift cards from @Edenreduk for fam
Game changer! East Sussex College launches exciting new Esports course
Sector News
Computer game enthusiasts across Sussex can now study a diploma in Esp
Meet Digital Skills Gaps for Free with Innovation South Virtual Campus
Sector News
Innovation South Virtual Campus (@ISVirtualCampus) has launched a rang

“If there’s any advice I have for others wanting to follow a similar scholarship route to mine, it’s to really buy in to the elite tools that Coventry College has at its disposal. They place great emphasis on video analysis, so keep collating clips of yourself in action and take on board advice from the coaches who can help you - this will really help to build a bank of footage that will help you to develop your knowledge on and off the field.”

Pete Glackin is the Academies Manager at Coventry College’s Academy of Sport - which enables students to combine a wide range of sports including football or rugby with academic study to prepare for a career as an elite athlete, as well as careers within the sports industry. 

Students with an interest in other sports can also adopt the same study approach via the College’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme.

Pete added: “It’s brilliant to see Tom taking this next step in his career, and his story is just one of the many different avenues that students on our sport study academy programmes can go down when they eventually leave us.

“Alongside the overseas scholarship route, we have also had other rugby students go on to play for premiership first team, as well as students joining the backroom staff of other elite sporting organisations.

“Joining our sporting programmes is a fantastic way for the next generation of aspiring sports performers to begin building a career in the industry at various levels.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

National free school meals voucher scheme opens to orders. Edenred Voucher scheme worth £15 per week per child
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Schools can buy e-Gift cards from @Edenreduk for fam
Game changer! East Sussex College launches exciting new Esports course
Sector News
Computer game enthusiasts across Sussex can now study a diploma in Esp
Meet Digital Skills Gaps for Free with Innovation South Virtual Campus
Sector News
Innovation South Virtual Campus (@ISVirtualCampus) has launched a rang
Students and universities urge the Scottish Government to follow Wales on student support package to get through COVID
Sector News
@NUSScotland - Scotland’s student and university leaders have joined
Tackling air quality key to reopening education
Sector News
Action must be taken to reduce airborne risk of COVID-19 @phsGroupScho
Gateshead immersive tech firm invests in future workforce to enable growth
Sector News
A North East creative tech start-up is driving forward its expansion t
Leeds City College calls for unused laptops to help students learn from home
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), which is part of Luminate Educati
Light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of held-up apprentices in exams controversy
Sector News
The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (@AELPUK) sees th
Teachers could be over or underestimating the effectiveness of education studies because of how they are presented
Sector News
The way that some education studies are presented could give teachers
Middlesbrough College chosen by Government to launch T Levels
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH COLLEGE (@mbrocollege) has secured Government backing to
Education academic cooks up Kelly’s Kitchen Science
Sector News
An education expert has launched a series of home-schooling science vi
The power of storytelling makes Reading with Rosie an online lockdown sensation
Sector News
A Nottinghamshire woman is hoping to become the literary version of PE

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Leadership and Management Priorities for 2021 30 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 35 minutes ago

Leadership and Management Priorities for 2021

Overview This webinar will take you through some of the key priorities for leaders and senior managers in independent training providers during 2021...

  • Wednesday, 10 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Ex Coventry College student makes title-winning start in USA 3 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5244)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page