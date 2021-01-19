 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

REVEALED: Five Ways to Ensure Cyber Security this 2021

Details
Hits: 299
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Cyber Security

Web hosting experts @Fasthosts give their top five tips for keeping customers secure in 2021

The pandemic has allowed the UK’s e-commerce sector to hit a record number of online sales in 13 years1. So, with more online shoppers than ever before, how can we promise customers online security for a better 2021?

Web hosting experts Fasthosts.co.uk have comprised a list of top tips which will optimise user experience, ensure online security, and protect websites from unauthorised access as we enter the new year.

Fasthosts has pulled together the top five tips for ensuring cyber security and how you can implement them in 2021.

Limit User Access and Restrict Admin Privileges

Ensure cyber security by simply limiting those who can access sensitive information. The more users with the capacity to enter off-limits areas, the greater the likely hood of a cyber-criminal breaching your system.

Through limiting user access, you’re immediately reducing the risk of an online assault on your web space. A hierarchal structure means only those who necessitate access to personal, password, and payment data have the permissions to go ahead and do so.

The framework for a restricted admin website can be as intricate as necessary depending on your needs, but it can also be as simple as creating two different site formats which split up administrators and standard users.

Abide by Best Practice Security Standards

When protecting customer data it’s crucial that you adhere to universal security standards and attain all up-to-date certifications.

Encrypting data transferred between servers is one of the first steps in creating a secure online environment. Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is a protocol that codes information through 256-bit encryption, making it all but impossible to translate should it be intercepted by a malignant third party. SSL certification also presents your website as legitimacy by proving its safety with a padlock in the address bar and the letters ‘https://’ at the beginning rather than ‘http://’.

If you’re processing payments, you should be following the standards laid out by the Payment Card Industry (PCI). The PCI offers advice on the areas that require particular care, including sensitive authentication data (CAV2, CVC2, CVV2, CID, PINs, PIN blocks, and magnetic stripe data) and a user’s financial information (card number, cardholder name, expiration data, and service code).

You’ll need to complete a self-assessment exam to double-check what level of compliance you’re currently working at and how you can further improve online security.

Constantly Monitor User Activity

Establishing a system that allows you to keep tabs on activity and rapidly respond to suspicious on-site movements is one of the most effective ways of preserving cyber security. By enforcing a framework like this- often referred to as cyber monitoring - it becomes easier to uncover security weak spots, identify common user practices which don’t raise concern, and identify the behaviours of malicious intent.

The impact of working from home on mental health: what do employers need to know?
Sector News
Top employment lawyers have come together with mental health charity,
INEOS DONATES Â£100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted

It’s important to perform regular testing across all of your protective systems. This makes sure your site isn’t open to a to silent attack and puts your security methods into practice.

Encouraging a Strong Password is Crucial

It doesn’t matter how flashy or intricate your security software is, if a user is using a feeble password, your system is left open for opportunist hackers to invade. Passwords that are most easily guessed often include predictable patterns or personal information such as names, birthdays, childhood pets, or popular sports teams.

By making it compulsory to sign up with a more encrypted password, ideally containing at least one random number, capital letter and special character, you’re doing all you can as a responsible website owner to ensure the safety of both your users and customers. Similarly, encouraging users to often update their password helps reduce the potential of hackers accessing sensitive information.

If users are opposed by having to remember a complex password, offer a password manager that keeps track of any changes.

Implement a 2 Factor Authentication

Implement a two-factor authentication. Even if an unwelcome user somehow guesses a user’s password, the intrusion is made very difficult with the additional protective layer.

Two-factor authentication is really simple to use, you send a user a randomised code as an SMS or notification after they’ve entered their correct password. Only after entering the code when prompted will they then be permitted to access the site. Enabling two-factor authentication requires very little effort on a user’s part, but it’s a double-barrelled security measure that makes ensuring the safety of personal and payment data a lot more efficient.

Cyber security is crucial in delivering a reliable website, whether for your customers or administrators. For the full article please visit https://www.fasthosts.co.uk/blog/five-ways-to-ensure-cyber-security-in-2021/

You may also be interested in these articles:

Addressing the Attainment Gap in Schools
Sector News
With many children struggling to adjust to a constantly changing educa
Derby Company’s Expertise Helps Students Become Work Ready
Sector News
IT students at @DerbyCollege Group’s Joseph Wright Centre are workin
Northumbria staff on frontline supporting the Covid vaccination roll-out
Sector News
Nursing academics from Northumbria University (@NorthumbriaUni) have b
Military schoolboy nominated for top award
Sector News
A pupil at a Midlands Military Preparation School has been nominated f
BT removes mobile data charges for Oak National Academy
Sector News
@bt_uk adds to ‘Lockdown Learning’ support scheme by removing mobi
Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
Sector News
@BathSpaUni - Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on
New website to help inspire the next generation of diverse engineers
Sector News
Accessing some of the latest thinking and evidence of what works to en
The impact of working from home on mental health: what do employers need to know?
Sector News
Top employment lawyers have come together with mental health charity,
INEOS DONATES £100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
Thomas launches its industry-leading Aptitude assessment on the new Thomas Talent Assessment Platform
Sector News
Thomas International (@ThomasInt_UK), the global talent assessment pla
Record votes expected as Our Health Heroes Awards Finalists Announced
Sector News
A record number of public votes are expected, to crown the 5th #OurHea

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Dave Eversden
Dave Eversden 1 hour

Including Microsoft Teams Phone System:
www.forever-group.co.uk/microsoft/microsoft-teams-…

thumbnail

Microsoft Teams Phone System - Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

Microsoft Teams Phone System. Microsoft Teams Direct Routing allows Microsoft Teams to function as your office telephone system. UK Provider.

Dave Eversden
Dave Eversden 1 hour

School Telephone Systems available here:
www.forever-group.co.uk/telephone-systems/school-t…

thumbnail

School Telephone Systems - VoIP Phone Systems For Education

School Telephone Systems from Forever Group, a Telecom Education specialist. Phone Systems for Education including Cisco and Microsoft Teams

London College of Creative Media (LCCM)
London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has published a new article: LCCM launches full scholarship for Masters degrees 1 hour 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5248)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page