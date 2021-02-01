 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Less than three quarters of young people are registered to vote

Details
Hits: 95
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Voting in a balot box

@_I_have_a_voice are asking for help get 50,000 more young people registered to vote, as many of them as possible clued up about their local candidates, and to the polling stations on 6 May (the current position is these will go ahead...). 

This ambitious initiative is in response to less than three quarters of young people being registered to vote compared to 94% of over 65s. It comprises - I have a voice, British Youth Council, Young Citizens, Smart Schools Council, Beatfreeks and Compassion in Politics, and is being funded by the UK Democracy Fund, a Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust initiative.

We have colleges and sixth forms, as well as some youth councils, from up and down the country taking part in our 'Local Matters' programme, which includes a voter registration drive, a series of online workshops about the role of local councillors, a live Q&A with local council candidates and an election day campaign to get young people to the voting stations. For those not old enough to vote we're also running a workshop on how they can contact the winning candidate to share their views on what they should prioritise.

The Government has confirmed that it is pushing ahead with the 2021 local elections. This is an opportunity for people to hold local elected officials to account over the decisions that have been made in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Local elections are important because local government spending goes on education, social services - much of which is spent on elderly care, and the police - as well as council staff. These services have been vitally important in the UK’s response to the Pandemic.

Yet voter turnout for local elections is low - on average only 35% of people voted in the 2018 local elections, but it was as low as 24.2% in Hartlepool. 

Voter registration is lower amongst young people than other age groups. That’s why we’re working with sixth forms, colleges and youth groups up and down the country to get young people registered to vote and to give them the tools they need to go and make an informed vote on election day.

In addition, young people are under-represented in local politics. The national census of local authority councillors suggests 45% of councillors are retired, on average they are 59 years old and 43% were aged 65 or over, compared with 18% of the population - and concerningly, only 15% were aged under-45.

Given that the Pandemic has also highlighted inequalities based on race, income and location the lack of diversity of councillors in every other measure is also a concern - 96% described their ethnic background as white, compared with 86% of population and 63% of councillors were male compared with 49% of the population.

College rises to bake off challenge
Sector News
Students and staff from Barnsley Collegeâ€™s (@BarnsleyCollege) Learni
New ceramics prize will recognise Bath Spa University talent
Sector News
A new opportunity to recognise Bath Spa Universityâ€™s (@BathSpaUni) t
Time Blindness during lockdown
Sector News
Lockdown measures intended to control the spread of Covid-19 have sign

“Young people are politically engaged, we’ve seen it with the climate strikes and the Black Lives Matter movement. Voting is an important part of political participation and so we’re thrilled to have received funding from the UK Democracy Fund to get young people up and down the country voting to make sure their voices are heard in May.” Rebecca Deegan, Founder of I have a voice.

Sarah Staples, Chair of the British Youth Council said:

"The disparity between young voters and the rest of the electorate is something we've been trying to address for some time. We have to go over and above to not only encourage young people to vote, but to ensure they feel an active part of democracy. Young people's voices must be heard at the ballot box, however, decision makers must also go further and act on their concerns too."

Anisa Morridadi, Founder and CEO of youth engagement and insight agency Beatfreeks said:

"Recent National Youth Trends research from the team here at Beatfreeks has shown that 75% of young people don't feel their voices are being heard by our government. They've made it clear that they aren't seeing their views reflected in the UK's politics, which makes their vote even more vital in building a political system that will listen. During the COVID-19 pandemic we've all been talking about the 'new normal', this is the opportunity to shift the dial on young voices being at the forefront of decision making."

"Compassion in Politics is delighted to be working on this vital project. Too often we find that younger generations feel completely alienated from the political system which is meant to serve them. We must change that. By voting, campaigning, and standing for election today's youth can shape the future they will inherit." Matt Hawkins Co-Director ofCompassion in Politics

“Our belief is simple: the more people who participate in our democracy, the fairer and more representative it will be. Knowing your rights as a citizen and being aware of the ways you can influence decisions is key to having the confidence to make changes happen in your community. We believe that every young person should be aware of how democracy works and how they can participate in it. Everyone, regardless of background, gender, race or age, should have their say.” Yvonne Richards, Director of Programmes and Learning, Young Citizens

"Democracy happens all around you, and it happens every day. We're so happy to be supporting Local Matters because it's helping young to make that link in a local and impactful way, and we can't wait to help by raising awareness among our schools" Greg Sanderson, Co-Founder Smart Schools Council

You may also be interested in these articles:

College rises to bake off challenge
Sector News
Students and staff from Barnsley College’s (@BarnsleyCollege) Learni
New ceramics prize will recognise Bath Spa University talent
Sector News
A new opportunity to recognise Bath Spa University’s (@BathSpaUni) t
Free Virtual Learning Platform to support young people on their Journey to Work
Sector News
We are delighted to launch our new virtual learning programme for youn
Open Study College launches online courses for kids
Sector News
West Midlands based distance learning provider Open Study College (@Op
Time Blindness during lockdown
Sector News
Lockdown measures intended to control the spread of Covid-19 have sign
West London College First in England to Receive Tablets from The Daily Mail's Computers For Kids Campaign
Sector News
West London College (@westlondoncol) was thrilled to receive 289 Dell
Leading early years college and autism charity join forces to develop framework for pioneering child autism services
Sector News
Norland (@NorlandCollege) and the Transforming Autism Project (@transf
Handshake calls on industry to shake up graduate recruitment market and close digital divide
Sector News
@joinHandshake - Urgent changes are needed in the graduate recruitment
Be part of the next generation of professionals at SERC
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is encouraging students to foc
Staff from local timber company latest to complete Chartered Manager process at Fife College
Sector News
Office Manager, Gill Grant and Managing Director, Chris Devanny, from
Barnsley College addresses digital skills gap with a fully-funded online IT course
Sector News
Barnsley College (@BarnsleyCollege) has launched a new course to help
National Apprentice Week: Lee Marley Brickwork Applauds Apprentices for Adapting to The Challenges of Covid-19
Sector News
National Apprentice Week runs between the 8th-14th February and this y

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5294)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page