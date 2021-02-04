 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Climate Action Toolkit - Climate Commission for UK Higher and Further Education

Details
Hits: 53
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Students

Climate Commission launch Climate Action Toolkit to help Vice-Chancellors, Governors and Senior Leadership Teams in universities in tackling the climate emergency 

The Climate Commission for Higher and Further Education Students and Leaders is delighted to announce the launch of the Higher Education Climate Action Toolkit at the Universities UK  Conference – The role of universities in tackling the climate emergency. 

With 91% of students being fairly or very concerned about climate change, it is essential university executives take action seriously to meet student needs. 

The first of its kind, the Toolkit identifies HE-specific critical elements Vice-Chancellors and Governors should consider in order to advance sustainability and respond to the climate crisis. 

The critical elements identified in the toolkit will support universities to:  

  • Prepare staff and students to cope, thrive and move responsibly in a changing  world, for example equip students with employable skills  
  • Protect biodiversity  
  • Work toward climate and social justice  
  • Lower and eliminate scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions 

The Climate Commission, a unique partnership between Association of Colleges, EAUC - The  Alliance for Sustainability Leadership in Education, GuildHE and Universities UK, is coordinating action across the further and higher education sector to produce a clear,  consistent and cohesive response to the climate emergency ahead of COP26. The HE Climate  Action Toolkit, following on from the successful FE Climate Road Map to support colleges, serves as one of the Climate Commission’s key outputs, providing an excellent path to strengthen climate action within the sector. 

The Toolkit will be a continually evolving resource and it adapts to new information and climate understanding. It offers universities the opportunity to identify the elements that should be considered when evaluating the sustainability practices within their institutions, as well as adequate climate action responses and resources. We encourage all universities to use the Sustainability Leadership Scorecard to self-assess where your strengths and weaknesses are and to develop a gap analysis action plan. 

The Climate Commission is calling for all universities to commit to the Global Climate Letter for  Universities and Colleges, which is part of the UN Race to Zero, to show sector leadership in the lead up to COP26. 

Marta Crispo, PhD student at the University of Sheffield and Student Climate Commissioner  speaking at the UUK conference, said;

“Students are the heart and soul of the further and higher education sector. Together, we make up 7% of the UK population. We will have a huge impact through our lives and careers on the sustainability of the world. Thus, it is important to involve us in the co-creation and decision-making process of your strategy. It is our future at stake, and we want to have a say on how to shape it and how universities prepare us for the changing climate. We are the ones that are inheriting pollution, melting ices and extreme Climate Commission for UK Higher and Further Education weather events. As students, we want to change this picture and make the world a better place. Plus, I am sure we will keep the institution’s targets always ambitious! We are a powerful group that can help in the implementation of the strategy, there are many passionate  students already working towards the sustainability of our campuses and we urge universities  to engage with us as they adopt the Toolkit.” 

Skills agencies seek the views of employers to help shape future skills support
Sector News
Employers across the South of Scotland are being asked to share their
Introducing the Executive Development Network (EDN)
Sector News
A brand-new training division has launched to support business leaders
Scotlandâ€™s Colleges Supporting Students in 2021
Sector News
Earlier today Colleges Scotland (@CollegesScot) participated in the fi

Julie Tam, Deputy Director at Universities UK said,

“The HE Climate Action Toolkit provides Vice-Chancellors and Governors with a clear path to tackling the climate crisis through taking action within UK universities. UUK will be urging our members to adopt the Toolkit at the  highest level and to engage with their students to co-create solutions and opportunities.” 

Judith Petts, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Plymouth and Climate Commissioner said, 

“The Climate Commission are delighted to provide a valuable tool to further support the actions universities are already taking and to help them take the next steps that are so needed as we face the challenges and opportunities from the climate crisis. As the UK hosts  COP26 this year, this is the time for universities in the UK to show we are leading the way on  a global stage.”  

Access the HE Climate Action Toolkit 

Most of the critical elements outlined in the Toolkit have been recommended by a team of academics and sustainability professionals at the University of the West of England, including  Chris Donnelly, Dr. Georgie Gough, Kirsti Norris, Paul Roberts, Vicki Harris and Professor Jim  Longhurst, Climate Commissioner and Assistant Vice-Chancellor at UWE. 

The Toolkit was designed in partnership with award-winning management consultancy, Nous  Group. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Skills agencies seek the views of employers to help shape future skills support
Sector News
Employers across the South of Scotland are being asked to share their
Introducing the Executive Development Network (EDN)
Sector News
A brand-new training division has launched to support business leaders
Scotland’s Colleges Supporting Students in 2021
Sector News
Earlier today Colleges Scotland (@CollegesScot) participated in the fi
Berkshire Principal Appointed New CEO of The Windsor Forest Colleges Group
Sector News
The Chair of Governors of the Windsor Forest Colleges Group (@WindsorF
What mental health support is available for Apprentices and Trainees within Independent Training Providers (ITPs) and employers?
Sector News
The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (@GM_LPN), in partner
Inspirational Student Chases Her Dreams
Sector News
At the age of 14yrs, Daisy was subjected to a devastating life-changin
The Sheffield College joins national scheme to protect academic standards
Sector News
@sheffcol is backing a new national scheme to protect the integrity of
Staffordshire Sixth Form jubilant as first ever student secures Oxford University place
Sector News
@thehartschool in Rugeley is celebrating their first Sixth Form studen
Barnsley College launches online resources and events to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2021
Sector News
To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2021 (8 – 14 February), Ba
Freshers Festival Group are revolutionising university open days for the digital age. Introducing: Futures Fest 2021 - A Virtual Student Event.
Sector News
@FreshersFest are revolutionising university open days for the digital
Chartered Institute of Marketing and BFI announce partnership to deliver two new industry-leading film production and editing courses.
Sector News
Chartered Institute of Marketing (@CIM_Exchange) and BFI (@BFI) partne
Line managers are the unsung heroes of white-collar work
Sector News
First research findings published by the Work After Lockdown projectHo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5313)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page