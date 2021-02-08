 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Health and safety apprenticeship scheme sees Ethan grow

Details
Hits: 415
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As England marks #NationalApprenticeshipWeek this week (8-14 February), the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the global body for safety and health professionals, is giving free IOSH Student memberships to the first 250 Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Technician apprentices to apply.

Ethan Mahoney-Roberts (23), from Liverpool, became one of the 250 last year when taking his SHE apprenticeship with facilities maintenance company Integral UK Ltd, in Warrington. This led to a bright start to 2021 for Ethan when, having completed his apprenticeship, he was promoted to a more senior role at Integral. He has also progressed his IOSH membership, moving from student member to Tech IOSH status.

Ethan’s first jobs were in warehousing and logistics but he quickly developed a fascination for health and safety. He could see its strong operational focus but he says he could also see how much it was about driving a safe, positive culture in the workplace and that was something he wanted to be a part of.

“I remember telling my cousin, who works on a nuclear site, how thrilled I was to get the apprentice role and to launch my career in health and safety,” says Ethan.

“He thought he’d bring me down to earth by telling me that, working in the health and safety team, I might not be the most popular person on site! But I wasn’t fazed because I believed that with the right training and experience I could change people’s attitudes and get them to see health and safety as a helpful, as well as essential part of any business or organisation,” he added.

Completing the apprenticeship saw Ethan write 10 assignments while also spending a lot of time learning on and off the job, visiting engineers and operations managers, going on site tours and so on. He did a lot of his assignment work on the train, travelling to and from Integral’s sites across the country.

“I find it very rewarding, finding out more about those you meet in the workplace, what they’re trying to achieve and if there’s a problem, or something needs improving, to look at it together and see what can be done. I’ve learned that it’s not enough just to be the health and safety ‘police officer’ – you have to be understanding, to constantly learn from people and to show that you want to work with them, not against them in any way,” said Ethan.

Â£29m extra support for Further Education students in Wales
Sector News
@wgmin_education and @wgmin_finance announce Â£29m extra support for s
More flexibilities announced for businesses with Bounce Back Loans with Pay as You Grow repayment flexibilities
Sector News
@RishiSunak and @KwasiKwarteng announce Pay as You Grow repayment flex
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/04/universities-minister-sets-out

Yash Kapila, Managing Director at Integral UK Ltd, was delighted with Ethan’s progress, saying: “Ethan has now been with us for more than two years and during that time has actively contributed to the business and as such is an excellent example of how our apprentices develop and add value within Integral.

“He has successfully juggled the management of his day-job and training interventions and has recently taken up the role of Assistant Health & Safety Advisor within the safety team.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching Ethan develop his skill sets in this vitally important area, and I now look forward to seeing him flourish in his new role. Well done!”

The Safety, Health and Environment apprenticeship has been developed by a ‘Trailblazer’ group of employers and approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education. IOSH was consulted and engaged during its 18-month development, ensuring the standard of the apprenticeship is appropriate and robust, and that it covers the relevant knowledge, skills and behaviours required for IOSH Technical Membership. IOSH is now considered the secretariat for the apprenticeship, while employers, like Integral, will continue to make decisions and provide direction.

“Seeing apprentices succeed and progress in a career in occupational safety and health is just great to see and good news for safer workplaces and better businesses,” said Chris Kurylec, IOSH Member Engagement Manager.

“Now, with his free IOSH student membership that came with taking the SHE Technician apprenticeship, complete with its access to the IOSH Career Hub and a wealth of training and networking opportunities, plus membership of our Future Leaders Community, Ethan has found himself an even greater pool of learning and support to drawn on,” he added.

“I’m delighted to see that all this convinced Ethan to progress his IOSH membership to become one of our Technical members.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

BMet supports National Apprenticeship Week with activities to inspire!
Sector News
BMet College (@BMetC) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (#NA
£29m extra support for Further Education students in Wales
Sector News
@wgmin_education and @wgmin_finance announce £29m extra support for s
More flexibilities announced for businesses with Bounce Back Loans with Pay as You Grow repayment flexibilities
Sector News
@RishiSunak and @KwasiKwarteng announce Pay as You Grow repayment flex
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/04/universities-minister-sets-out
Dad finds work after CV goes viral
Sector News
When James Pemblington won a competition to have his CV posted on the
A COLEG CAMBRIA student bucks languages trend with offer from elite university
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA student has polyglot a place at one of the world’s lea
NFTS Announces Major New Education Partnership with BFI To Further Diversity and Inclusion Within the Industry
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) today (5 Feb) an
HSDC Alton Engineering students benefit from gifts of equipment from Sonardyne
Sector News
Sonardyne has had a partnership with @Be_HSDC Alton for a number of ye
Siemens unearths student talent with virtual competition to design sustainable connected transport system
Sector News
@Siemens has unearthed the next generation of engineering, technology
Lewisham College celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LewishamCollege will run a series of Virtual Roadshows events for sch
University of Bristol offers businesses 100 fully funded internships
Sector News
The COVID-19 SME Internship Fund is open to any small-to-medium enterp
National Apprenticeship Week 2021: Virtual Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair
Sector News
During #NationalApprenticeshipWeek @SouthwarkCollege in partnership wi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5319)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page