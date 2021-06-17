 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Celebrations in full swing as staff win 2021 President’s Awards for Excellence

Details
Hits: 29
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Imperial Business School

Winners of this year’s President’s Awards for Excellence have been announced

In a virtual celebration event, staff in the Imperial community have been recognised for their contributions to the College. In attendance were Imperial’s President, Professor Alice Gast, along with the College’s Provost, Ian Walmsley, who thanked staff for their determination and resilience during the pandemic.

The President’s Awards for Excellence have four streams: Culture and Community, Education, Research, and Societal Engagement. Those awardees judged to have made particularly exceptional contributions within each category are selected to receive the President’s Medal. Garden Party nominees were also thanked during the ceremony for their outstanding work.

"It is important to pause to reflect on what we do and recognise what we have accomplished together, and this event is an opportunity to do that.” Professor Alice Gast President of Imperial College London.

Imperial’s President, Professor Alice Gast, said:

“As we look back on an unprecedented year, we are all the more grateful for your dedication and proud of your resilience. We have adapted well to new ways of connecting and collaborating with each other and it’s a joy to welcome and bring together our College community to highlight all of your achievements and raise a virtual glass.

“My congratulations to all of you for your internal accolades over the past year, we depend upon one another to do our jobs and do them well. Too often in the rush and busyness of the day or in the distance between us now, we don’t find the time to thank one another. It is important to pause to reflect on what we do and recognise what we have accomplished together, and this event is an opportunity to do that.”

We spoke to this year’s medal winners about their success.

Imperial As One: “A pivotal moment in the history of our struggle”

Collage of co-Chairs (left to right is Sarah, Des and Wayne)

This year, Imperial As One’s co-Chairs were awarded the President’s Medal for Excellence in Culture and Community. Imperial As One is the College’s staff network for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff and is led by Dr Sarah Essilfie-Quaye, Desmond Samuel, and Dr Wayne Mitchell.

"This is just the start. With our plans for an Imperial As One Media Academy, we are looking to further empower, inspire and develop our Imperial community. "Dr Sarah Essilfie-Quaye, Desmond Samuel, and Dr Wayne MitchellImperial As One co-Chairs

Imperial As One co-Chairs were singled out for their hard work and creativity in tackling racial inequalities, bias, and barriers across the College. Among their various activities, they were acknowledged for the numerous events and initiatives they are spearheading, such as as their weekly Belonging series, which shares the experiences of BAME staff and has amassed over 12,000 views since the first video was launched, as well as virtual coffee mornings and afternoon tea events that help to bring the BAME community together. In April 2021, Imperial As One had 458 members, a number that continues to grow as the year goes on.

Non-exam assessment proposals receive strong support
Sector News
@Ofqual have decided to carry forward some of the changes to non-exam
Â£16 million to support young people with a social worker
Sector News
Funding boost to help level up opportunities for children and young pe
Thousands of schools risk being left behind in digital transport revolution
Sector News
Three quarters of schools are dissatisfied with their existing technol

In a joint statement, they said: “Winning the President's Award is a pivotal moment in the history of our struggle to change attitudes towards diversity, inclusion and justice at the College. By accepting this award, we acknowledge a debt to those who came before us and to the Imperial As One community, and the friends and allies who inspire us - especially our former co-Chair, Yani King.

“We recognise that everyone has a need to belong and with the continued resourcing and commitment from College leaders and the community, we know our ambitions can become a reality. This is just the start. With our plans for an Imperial As One Media Academy, we are looking to further empower, inspire and develop our Imperial community."

Rebecca Sie: “I honestly feel that I’ve just done my job as best I can”

woman wearing glasses smiles to camera

Rebecca Sie, Teaching Facilities Manager in the Faculty of Medicine, was awarded the President's Medal for Excellence in Supporting the Student Experience. Rebecca has been recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure a high-quality educational experience for Imperial students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca’s efforts have included helping to keep our students and staff safe on campus by ensuring technical support for remote teaching, carrying out risk assessments, and setting up social distancing-compliant room layouts and signage for over 70 teaching spaces on four sites for the 2021-22 academic year.

“I can’t say it’s been an easy time, but I think the changes in teaching during the pandemic will translate into a better student experience and more effective teaching in the future.” Rebecca SieTeaching Facilities Manager

Rebecca was nominated by Lisa Carrier, Head of Technology Enhanced Education, Faculty of Medicine. As part of Rebecca’s nomination, Lisa said:

“Rebecca has been one of the heroes of the COVID-19 crisis response and I will echo a number of her colleagues, our students and the Faculty of Medicine leadership when I say that had it not been for her work to risk assess and prepare all Faculty teaching spaces, our Faculty of Medicine students would not have been able to return to campus for their educational experience for the autumn term 2020-21.”

On her medal win, Rebecca said: “I was very surprised to discover I’d won! Without a doubt the last 18 months have been very challenging for everyone but having started in this role only a few weeks prior to lockdown, I’ve certainly felt far more challenged than I expected, so it’s been quite emotional to be recognised in this way.

“While it’s lovely to be acknowledged, I honestly feel that I’ve just done my job as best I can. We were able to continue teaching thanks to a huge number of people within the Faculty Education Office (and affiliated to it) who have put heroic amounts of time and resource into ensuring our students can continue their education.

“I can’t say it’s been an easy time, but I think the changes in teaching during the pandemic will translate into a better student experience and more effective teaching in the future.”

Dr Rodrigo Ledesma Amaro: “It is a great honour”

Dr Rodrigo Ledesma Amaro, Lecturer in the Department of Bioengineering, was awarded the President’s Medal for Outstanding Early Career Researcher. Dr Amaro’s nomination comes three years after joining the College and reflects his success in being awarded prestigious grants, such as a £3.8 million European Research Council Starting Grant. As well as securing other studentships, Dr Amaro has rapidly expanded his group to include more than 20 members and seven postdocs – one of the largest in the Department of Bioengineering.

Professor Anil Bharath nominated Dr Amaro for the Excellence in Research award. Professor Bharath commented:

“Since joining the Department of Bioengineering in 2017, Rodrigo has been awarded nearly £4 million in research income, published almost 60 peer-reviewed articles and quickly established a diverse research group. He has delivered a new industry-oriented course that includes significant levels of external interaction in its content and delivery and has been well received by students. A highly responsive and dynamic individual, Rodrigo’s achievements speak for themselves.”

man smiles at camera

Dr Amaro said:

“It is a great honour to receive recognition for my research. This award encourages me to keep working hard and makes me feel supported by both my Department and the College. The merit behind this medal is shared with my team who have been doing a fantastic job pushing the boundaries of research in synthetic biology, despite the unique and tough COVID-19 situation.

“Collaborations with academic groups and industrial labs have also been a key to developing my career. Meeting great people with great ideas along the way is very inspiring and is enriching personally and professionally.

“The diversity of research going on at the Department of Bioengineering, the Centre for Synthetic Biology, and Imperial networks and hubs (e.g. Microbiome, Wound healing and Regeneration, and Industrial Biotechnology) have opened my mind to new project ideas outside of my comfort zone, which are both challenging and truly exciting.”

Dr Sunday Popo-Ola: “A bright new era”

Sunday (centre) is surrounded by school children in an African rural setting

Dr Sunday Popo-Ola, Research and Teaching Fellow in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, won the President’s Medal for Excellence in Societal Engagement. Dr Popo-Ola was nominated for his work to improve learning opportunities for disadvantaged young people after he drew 4,950 participants to outreach events over 12 weeks throughout the lockdown.

“I can truly recommend outreach as an activity that benefits the teacher as well as the students. My thanks go to the many people who have shared the duty on all my projects." Dr. Sunday Popo-OlaResearch and Teaching Fellow

Dr Popo-Ola has a strong record of organising campus-based outreach activities. Most recently, he received funding from the Royal Academy of Engineering to train industry engineers and Imperial alumni to deliver outreach programmes for BAME students and those with a Specific Learning Difficulty and was able to move this online during the pandemic.

Professor Nick Buenfeld, who nominated Dr Popo-Ola, said:

“Sunday’s experience and leadership skills as a networker make him an excellent advocate for outreach. Upon lockdown, he demonstrated great leadership in moving events online and expanding them beyond their original expectations. His events for Imperial and the Royal Academy of Engineering reached almost 5,000 students internationally over 12 weeks last year. Sunday’s persuasive altruism is particularly valued because it takes so much effort and brings so many schemes and people together.”

“Privilege brings great duties towards others”

Sunday (centre) is surrounded by school children in an African rural setting

Dr Sunday Popo-Ola added:

“This award makes me feel like we are in a bright new era. When I started doing these activities two decades ago, we would tend to hide our outreach work. Our academic career mentors warned us that only research really matters for careers. But this award celebrates reaching school students in the UK and in Africa, the Middle East and Caribbean countries. It was not about the numbers of students reached but about outreach flexibility, education innovation, and leadership.

“I can truly recommend outreach as an activity that benefits the teacher as well as the students. My thanks go to the many people who have shared the duty on all my projects.

“Membership of our world-leading scientific university is a great privilege. And privilege brings great duties towards others. Imperial's work and reputation mean that what we say and do matters to others. I feel that we are free to say with some pride that Imperial matters to the world and that outreach and diversity matters to Imperial.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE CHEFS’ FORUM, YOUNG PASTRY CHEF OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED!
Sector News
Tuesday 15th June saw the final for @thechefsforum, Young Pastry Chef
Inspiring young people shortlisted for prestigious science and engineering competition
Sector News
Finalists for this years #BigBangUK Young Scientists & Engineers C
Non-exam assessment proposals receive strong support
Sector News
@Ofqual have decided to carry forward some of the changes to non-exam
£16 million to support young people with a social worker
Sector News
Funding boost to help level up opportunities for children and young pe
Thousands of schools risk being left behind in digital transport revolution
Sector News
Three quarters of schools are dissatisfied with their existing technol
Grayrigg CE Primary School Transforms Teaching and Learning with help from Asus Chromebooks from C-Learning
Sector News
@C_learning_net - When the Covid 19 lockdowns first arrived with the p
Train to Gain – developing the skills of the workforce
Sector News
@BordersCollege - Despite the circumstances, March delivered the lates
Audencia signs a new partnership in China
Sector News
@Audencia_ExecEd continues its international development and strengthe
Burning Glass Technologies and Emsi Announce Merger
Sector News
@Burning_Glass and @EmsiData Announce Merger to Provide Deeper Labour
Education Secretary sets out top priority of improving outcomes for pupils
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson Speaking at the Festival of Education (@EducationFest
Basketball Academy teams up with Georgia Gayle
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Basketball Academy teams up with Georgia Gayle @gbbas
£3m additional funding to support children in care and care leavers in post-16 education pilot
Sector News
@educationgovuk - OVER £16M TO STRENGTHEN SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND YO

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Saj Mohammad MSET
Saj Mohammad MSET had a status update on Twitter 13 minutes ago

The final episode of this season of #UniversalLearning is here! I talk to mother and son Vikki Ray and Jordan Conve… https://t.co/E2SHlR8hvk
View Original Tweet

Mintra Sadler
Mintra Sadler had a status update on Twitter 25 minutes ago

RT @LearnWorkUK: Is Restart the right programme? How should Restart work with other programmes and support those out of work? Just some of…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 28 minutes ago

RADIO PRESENTER HUW STEPHENS LAUNCHES YOUR FUTURE FESTIVAL

RADIO PRESENTER HUW STEPHENS LAUNCHES YOUR...

The Your Future Festival virtual open week event, is hosted by the Welsh Government and @WorkingWales, as a resource to help young people discover...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5785)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page