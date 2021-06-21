 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Diversity and Inclusion: How can data help employers to close the gaps?

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
lots of people on the screen

@AssessFirst - Inequality is a word that is often thrown around when it comes to workplace culture. And whilst we live in a world that continues to fight against it, we still find ourselves on a mission to close a whole host of gaps; age, gender, and ethnicity, to name but a few.

But, as we transition out of the turbulence of the last 18 months, it is important for businesses, employers, and the HR industry to turn their attentions to a diverse, inclusive, and unbiased approach.

As of 2020, just 5% of the FTSE 100  have a female chief executive officer, and with a pay gap of up to 33% between men and women in certain sectors, it is something that must continue to be addressed.

And to help aid the continuous battle for diversity and inclusivity within the workplace, David Bernard, CEO of innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence) recruitment platform AssessFirst, explains how data will help employers and recruiters to close the gaps and prevent bias.

On the surface, everything seems relatively fair, but when you start digging a little deeper, it doesn’t take long to realise that things are often unbalanced.

The reasons for pre-existing inequality in the workplace can in some circumstances be complex, however what’s important is how we come together as an industry to ensure that diversity and inclusion within the workplace is a priority for all.

Suitably, we find ourselves in Pride Month (June), so this seems even more prevalent as a topic matter at present.

Removing the bias from recruitment

As hard as we may try, conventional methods of hiring and recruitment, such as using the CV to be the main filter of talent, are often the cause of bias decision making, even if it’s at a deeply subconscious level.

It is no longer acceptable that people are hired based on their upbringing, education, or appearance, and using CVs as a marker, and face-to-face interviews as a clarifier, does just that.

As humans, we are programmed to find differences in our perceptions distasteful, we are averse to change, and even feedback is naturally offensive. So, with that in mind, how can we be sure that we are making the correct decisions if we only make choices based upon our own beliefs?

It’s clear that we don’t always make the right decisions, no matter how measured we think they may be. But now, thanks to innovative AI technology, we can build a better, non-biased future for recruitment.

Johnâ€™s Reaching New Heights through Innovate Us at SERC
Sector News
John Braniffâ€™s world was turned upside down when he was furloughed a
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2021 deploys apprentice task force to help inspire pupils
Sector News
Bradfordâ€™s apprentices are coming out in force to encourage more of
Myth of age limit on apprenticeships a big block to businesses
Sector News
@GBSApprentices and @Hive360Engage : Myth of age limit on apprenticesh

Overcoming inconsistencies and the collection of data

Recruiters should be doing everything possible to mitigate inconsistency. The aim of a data driven approach is to remove doubt or bias and provide opportunities for individuals regardless of age, gender, religion, social status and education, disability, or skin colour.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, enforcement of gender pay gap reporting has been postponed until 5 October 2021. And whilst some workplaces have still not made the necessary adjustments to allow women to pick up their careers effectively following maternity leave, or to bring up children with flexible working hours, it is now that companies should address the situation and consider this type of circumstantial data to ensure equality: removing workplace inconsistencies.

90% of all data has been created in the last two years, which demonstrates its ongoing impact, growth and the global scramble to collect, protect and use data wisely. Companies can utilise data to better understand a person’s personality, and what their core values are as they relate to their career.

By utilising data, businesses can improve consistency and retention within the workplace, creating a more efficient and stable environment for its people. This gives HR departments and companies seeking to hire, the ability to predict performance levels based on science rather than instinct.

Even today, many other algorithmic assessment tools on the market look only at experience, age, and location. But we must align candidates with the right team, management, and environment in order to see potential success, moving past traditional CV-based hiring, and working towards a future of recruitment that specialises in the prediction of human behaviour via data, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Creating a diverse and inclusive workplace

According to reports, 83% of millennials want companies to align with their values. So, if businesses are looking to secure new talent, they must focus on their culture first and foremost.

In this digital first era, implementing a technology-led recruitment process, means businesses and candidates can ensure that everyone feels valued; that they were hired due to their ability, skillset, and personality – nothing more, nothing less.

Artificial intelligence is perhaps the biggest thing to have happened to the recruitment and HR industry, and yet it still requires a human element. In fact, AI technology in this context only enhances the decisions of humans, aiding their roles as opposed to taking them away.

The AI capability of the AssessFirst assessments allows us to effectively learn about a candidate, populating questions for the recruiter to better understand elements of a candidate during interview, allowing them to make the best possible hiring decision.

The technology is designed to be harmonious for all. People remain at the head of the process, knowing that bias is removed from the earliest stages of recruitment, providing the company with a candidate who shares the company values and is perfectly suited to their role.

An algorithmic and predictive psychometric platform allows candidates to feel content in the knowledge that they are a part of a diverse and inclusive workforce whilst assuring businesses that they have made an informed and non-biased decision.

You may also be interested in these articles:

John’s Reaching New Heights through Innovate Us at SERC
Sector News
John Braniff’s world was turned upside down when he was furloughed a
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2021 deploys apprentice task force to help inspire pupils
Sector News
Bradford’s apprentices are coming out in force to encourage more of
Myth of age limit on apprenticeships a big block to businesses
Sector News
@GBSApprentices and @Hive360Engage : Myth of age limit on apprenticesh
Ey up! Tech entrepreneur launches new venture to train software developers in Yorkshire
Sector News
Technology entrepreneur @davidrichards is launching a new Yorkshire ve
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The ERSA Employability Awards 2021 are open!
Sector News
#ERSAAwards21 - The hunt is on for the unsung employability heroes of
Engineering firm boosts its ranks with employment intake
Sector News
A Birmingham-headquartered engineering firm has accelerated its strate
Job market remains defiant in the week after Government postpones lifting of lockdown
Sector News
The struggle continues for the hospitality and catering industries Ham
New Institute of Technology could lead the UK’s digital and green revolution
Sector News
Pioneering graduates from a new East Midlands Institute of Technology
University of Exeter Business School is UK's most improved in FT rankings
Sector News
The University of Exeter Business School has made great progress in th
Prime Minister’s new National Science and Technology Council is a significant step in the right direction for UK R&D, says NCUB
Sector News
@BorisJohnson’s new National Science and Technology Council, is a st
12 young people (aged under 35) die every week in the UK from an undiagnosed heart condition
Sector News
Footballer cardiac arrest sparks renewed calls for defibrillators at g
Study highlights the efficacy of learning languages with Busuu
Sector News
New academic research into the efficacy of Busuu, the language learnin

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5798)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page