 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Three in five young people from lower income households think their life goals are unachievable

Details
Hits: 99
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Tesco, in partnership with The @PrincesTrust, commits to help over 45,000 young people jumpstart their career and build employability skills 

 

New report finds that post-pandemic young people nationwide have lowered their ambitions, young people from lower income families have less optimism, less career ambition and feel less equipped to compete in the job market.

‘Outlook inequality’ is stopping thousands of young people from achieving their potential, warns a new report from think tank The Social Market Foundation, supported by Tesco. ‘Outlook inequality’ is the idea that young people from some backgrounds have less belief in their ability to achieve their goals, which goes on to impact their lives and career prospects.

The research, which canvassed the opinions of over one thousand young people aged 16-25 up and down the country, found that while 60% feel optimistic for the future, a significant number feel increasingly pessimistic. In fact, overall, young people are less optimistic now than after the great recession of 2008/09.

Half say they have lowered their ambitions since the pandemic, and this rises sharply among those from lower income families who reported lower levels of optimism and career expectation and felt less equipped to compete in the job market.

  • One third of young people (30%) said they expect to ‘end up in a dead-end job’ and that ‘people like me don’t succeed’, rising to 43% amongst those from lower income families.
  • Two-fifths of young people (44%) said they thought few or none of their life goals were achievable, again rising sharply to 61% among those from less affluent backgrounds.
  • One third of young people (34%) do not feel equipped to compete in the job market, rising to more than half (52%) among those from less affluent backgrounds.
  • Young people from lower income families were twice as likely to not feel optimistic about the future (33%) and that they were discouraged by setbacks (47%).

The research highlights the stark impact ‘outlook inequality’ is having on the prospects of our young people today. Young people from lower income households were more likely to be put off applying for jobs, training, or education opportunities they wanted to go for. Many said they didn’t think they’d be good enough or had held back because they didn’t think they’d fit in and hadn’t seen people ‘like them’ do those things.

Against this backdrop of sizeable outlook inequality, Tesco has committed to helping over 45,000 young people build employability skills and jumpstart their careers in the next year, whatever their background.

Tesco will provide a range of potential opportunities to these young people through:

  • Continued participation in the Government Kickstart scheme and offering work placements as part of our Movement to Work collaboration
  • Thousands of permanent roles for young people across the Tesco business
  • Offering degree apprenticeships, graduate roles, and a Business Diversity Internship
  • Pre-employment and outreach in partnership with The Careers Enterprise Company, Speakers for Schools and IGD

To bolster Tesco’s ambition to support young people into meaningful careers, it is today (6 Jul) extending its partnership with leading youth charity The Prince’s Trust for a further five years with the ambition to reach 200,000 young people most in need. Tesco and The Trust will provide confidence building and skills development programmes in hundreds of schools across the UK, including resources to support mental health and wellbeing.

Natasha Adams, Tesco’s Chief People Officer said:

“Inequalities in society are having a big impact on the outlook and chances of young people. At the same time, a whole generation is grappling with the disruption that COVID-19 has caused to jobs and education. We must not allow a two-tier system to emerge where some are equipped with the confidence to get on and others are left behind. Businesses like ours need young, diverse talent. We are committed to creating opportunities for all and want young people to see that everyone’s welcome at Tesco, whoever you are and whatever your background.”

Our Future Derby careers initiative - RAF aircraft engineer and industry experts help pupils recreate iconic A52 'disco' bridge
Sector News
Primary school pupils recreate iconic A52 'disco' bridge as part of Ou
Digital Transformation Futureproofs Science Museum Group Operations
Sector News
Leading learning institution the @ScienceMuseum Group (SMG) has cut hu
Belsay School Engages, Enriches & Inspires Learning During Lockdown with Asus Chromebooks from C-Learning
Sector News
Sean Harvey, Year 5 & 6 Teacher at Belsay School in Newcastle upon

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive, The Prince’s Trust said:

“We are enormously proud to be working with Tesco over the next five years to reach more young people and support them into the world of work. Young people’s employment prospects and aspirations have been hit hard by the pandemic and for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, it is harder still.

This generation of young people have faced a disrupted education and now look to enter a volatile jobs market, so we need to make sure the odds don’t stay stacked against them. More than ever, it’s crucial that we work with partners like Tesco to support young people to upskill, train and access job opportunities; long term commitments such as these mean we can make a real difference to the lives of young people across the UK.”

Tesco’s commitment to create opportunities for over 45,000 young people comprises of new hires (on average Tesco hires over 9,900 young people under the age of 25 every year through a combination of roles of all levels, work placements through the Government Kickstart scheme and others, apprenticeships, graduate and internship opportunities.) and the projected reaching of 29,796 young people with the Prince’s Trust in the year 2021-22 (through a combination of Achieve Clubs, employability workshops, experience of the workplace, volunteering and mentoring) and a further 5,230 young people with IGD, Speakers for Schools and the Careers and Enterprise Company).

Methodology: The Social Market Foundation conducted research in May and June 2021. This included new analysis of existing data sets, including Understanding Society, new research with 1,009 young people aged 16-25 carried out by Opinium between 31.05.21 to 04.06.2, and qualitative interviews with young people. The Social Market Foundation is a non-partisan, cross-party think-tank and registered charity. It retains full editorial independence with regards to this and all of its research and publications. The SMF is committed to publishing the names of all its sponsors and funders.

You may also be interested in these articles:

623,000 children were out of school due to coronavirus last week
Sector News
Responding to new data which shows 623,000 children were out of school
Our Future Derby careers initiative - RAF aircraft engineer and industry experts help pupils recreate iconic A52 'disco' bridge
Sector News
Primary school pupils recreate iconic A52 'disco' bridge as part of Ou
Digital Transformation Futureproofs Science Museum Group Operations
Sector News
Leading learning institution the @ScienceMuseum Group (SMG) has cut hu
Belsay School Engages, Enriches & Inspires Learning During Lockdown with Asus Chromebooks from C-Learning
Sector News
Sean Harvey, Year 5 & 6 Teacher at Belsay School in Newcastle upon
Social Enterprise Salon launches unique training programme
Sector News
EDINBURGH SALON OFFERS YOUNGSTERS A HEAD START IN BUSINESS An innovati
Cardiff college comes of age with new premises
Sector News
CARDIFF COLLEGE MOVES TO NEW PREMISES A MULTI-award-winning organisati
Richard Taunton Students Win Dance Live!
Sector News
A team of students from Richard Taunton Sixth Form College (@RT6thForm
Thrillseeker Hari won't let blindness stop lifelong dream to work with horses
Sector News
HARI ROBERTS has been blind since birth, but that has not stopped him
Raising awareness and understanding of research within FE practitioners - Practitioner Research Programme applications now open
Sector News
ETF-SUNCETT Practitioner Research Programme Applications for the 2021â
Science Changed the Course of My Career
Sector News
After completing her secondary education, Abbie Lowe attended Long Roa
Fully funded PhD to make gaming industry more inclusive
Sector News
The studentship is open to Black (including African, Caribbean or mixe
Vulnerable children: Andrea Leadsom to be quizzed by Lords committee
Sector News
Former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, (@AndreaLeadsom) along with ot

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5856)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page