 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The 5% Club challenges “Credentialism”

Details
Hits: 172
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
sign pointing in different directions, sunset

Today, on #ALevelResultsDay, The 5% Club (@5PercentClubUK) challenges employers to look beyond educational qualifications so they can access the broadest talent pool and deliver business success. As the nation embarks on the usual discussion centred on fairness and grade inflation, The 5% Club has published its latest paper Talent Inclusion – looking beyond the qualification filter which sets out the reasons why the current focus on qualifications and traditional criteria, risks creating a culture of “credentialism” which can distort attitudes and behaviours and sustain the myth that University is the only credible route into employment. With more young people set to follow this path – possibly as a “safe haven” as we settle into the post-Pandemic norm – The 5% Club challenges employers to ensure they remove unnecessary qualifications and essential criteria from their job adverts. The call is for employers to:

 “Stop, take a moment and “sense check” the qualifications and levels of experience you are defining as essential for your roles”.

The paper is supported by an Expert Opinion from Claire Paul MBE, former Director of Leadership and Career Development at the BBC. As a non-graduate herself, Claire has personal experience of credentialism as she describes her own recent job search. “From the moment I began to scour the market I was taken aback”, she says, “The message was loud and clear; in the wider senior management world, people like me are viewed as “second-class”. Even for leadership roles designed to raise the quality and esteem of vocational education (my particular professional passion), job after job specified degree-required or degree-preferred.” She goes on to describe a discussion with a recruitment consultant, “I advised her I wasn’t eligible because her selection criteria regarded me as not bright enough. Even on zoom I could see she had the good grace to look embarrassed. Her reply was, “Oh, we don’t mean people like you”. 

This behaviour and some of the contradictions she observed drove her to conduct her own “desk level research” where she feels that about half of employers may well be using unnecessary qualifications in their job specifications. She describes the corporate contradiction which sees companies “shouting out undying corporate commitments to diversity and inclusion. Like the employer whose headline said, “we promote all forms of diversity at all levels in the organisation” whilst requiring their HR managers to have a university education”.  

Record number of students accepted into their first choice of university
Sector News
A record 395,770 students, up 8% from 365,500 in 2020, have a confirme
Minister celebrates â€˜remarkable achievementâ€™ of class of 2021
Sector News
Education Minister Jeremy Miles (@Jeremy_Miles) has praised the achiev
Exam results 2021 â€“ important information regarding appeals
Sector News
If any learner wishes to submit a review of their results, please do t

Claire brought her observations to The 5% Club, a movement of over 550 Employers who seek to inspire positive employer action for increased, accessible and inclusive workplace learning, after a connection was made through the Apprentice Ambassadors Network, which inspired further analysis, and which has resulted in the paper published today.

Mark Cameron OBE, CEO of The 5% Club said, “Claire’s experience mirrors that faced by many in our society. There remains a societal bias towards the degree pathway as the best route into employment, with other routes often seen as a poor alternative. This could not be further from the truth, especially when 25-30 percent of graduates are “underemployed” in roles that do not require a degree, and many apprentices are earning more compared to their mainstream graduate peers”.

He adds, “The 5% Club is campaigning on a broad front to ensure the workplace is inclusive and accessible to all, and that employers have access to the largest pool of talent, especially as the nature of work changes as we move into the information age. We are keen that unnecessary credentialism is removed from recruitment practise and would wish to see individuals employed based on their suitability, aptitude and potential”.

The 5% Club published its “Manifesto for skills across a lifetime of earning and learning” in May 2021, and today expands its previous calls on Government and Employers:

  • Employers are asked to sense check the qualifications and experience levels being used on job adverts and role descriptions – as has been seen in large employers such as the Armed Forces, BBC, Apple, Google, and IBM.
  • There is a broader ask of Government to create a national skills/attitude assessment framework – such a framework having tremendous benefit in terms of recruiting, as well its obvious utility for inclusive progression.
  • The need for parity of esteem for all educational pathways is reiterated, as is the need to remove the sustained bias towards higher education. That way: every individual can achieve their full potential, without fear of negative judgement or prejudiced and outdated opinion from others; a balanced and effective eco-system will be created that delivers to meet the national skills need; and educational pathways will be matched to follow-on careers, which will do much to address the continued spectre of “Graduate Underemployment”.

The 5% Club firmly believes that these measures – along with the broader requests set out in their Manifesto for Skills – will have a transformational impact on millions of young people as well as businesses looking to recover and Build Back Better following the pandemic. It would turbocharge the Government’s skills agenda and help to boost the economy for years to come.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

A letter to teachers from Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/09/a-letter-to-teachers-from-
Grade Appeals: What can I do if I think my grade is wrong? How do I appeal? What will happen if I appeal? Your questions answered
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/07/exam-appeals-what-can-i-do
Record number of students accepted into their first choice of university
Sector News
A record 395,770 students, up 8% from 365,500 in 2020, have a confirme
Minister celebrates ‘remarkable achievement’ of class of 2021
Sector News
Education Minister Jeremy Miles (@Jeremy_Miles) has praised the achiev
Exam results 2021 – important information regarding appeals
Sector News
If any learner wishes to submit a review of their results, please do t
CIPD launches campaign to boost youth employment
Sector News
Campaign to boost youth employment launched as new research shows 43%
Leeds Trinity secures Turing Scheme funding for international mobility
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has been granted £86,400 fro
University applauds ‘talent, passion and dedication’ of Olympic alumni
Sector News
Five athletes who studied at Bristol (@BristolUni) were called up for
One, two, three not ABC: Knowing your numbers is more beneficial
Sector News
Over half of young people say on-the-job experience more valuable than
Sector-wide participation needed for new diversity and inclusion benchmarking study
Sector News
The Inclusion Measurement Framework 2021 (@EUSkills) aims to provide c
Coventry University student goes from Clearing to PR star
Sector News
A former Coventry University (@covcampus) student who joined through C
Additional OfS funding for high cost subjects
Sector News
The announcement follows the receipt of guidance to the OfS (@officest

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The 5% Club
The 5% Club has published a new article: The 5% Club challenges “Credentialism” 56 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 9 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Friday, 17 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Lee David Evans
Lee David Evans has a new avatar. 18 hours 41 minutes ago
Lee David Evans

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5951)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page