Global finance giant makes capital investment in North Wales student

Details
Coleg Cambria

@colegcambria STUDENT has made a capital investment and will move to London following outstanding A Level results

Jacob Evans, from Rhyl, secured a prestigious degree apprenticeship with world leader in financial services, JP Morgan.

The 17 year-old, a former pupil at Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, achieved A*s in Economics and Law, an A in Welsh Baccalaureate and a B in Politics at Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

He is thrilled to soon be living and working in the Canary Wharf area – Jacob is one of just 20 applicants selected for the city position - and looks forward to the four-year placement, part of a wider degree in Applied Finance accredited by the University of Exeter.

“I’m really pleased with my results and would like to thank everyone at Deeside Sixth for their help and support, especially my Economics tutors Mari and Nanette.

“Learning during Covid was a challenge but studies moved online quickly, and they were on hand throughout to help and inspire us.

“It was their guidance that led to me pursuing a career in the finance sector so I’m eternally grateful for that and can’t wait to get started.”

JP Morgan offers financial solutions to the world's most important corporations, governments, and institutions in more than 100 countries, and is also a leader in philanthropy, announcing its plans to deploy $1.75 billion in capital around the world by 2023.

The organisation took on approximately 70 apprentices per year across its apprenticeship programmes in Bournemouth, Glasgow and London but has increased that this year to more than 120 due to growing success and demand.

“I’ll be working full time alongside my studies and professional qualifications,” added Jacob, a former Student Governor and Finance Committee member at Cambria.

“It will be full-on and a lot different to my life in North Wales but it’s an incredible opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.

“After such a tough time for everybody in lockdown and self-isolation to be able to look ahead to the future and take this next step towards my career is exciting – I’m going to enjoy every second of it.”

