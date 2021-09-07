 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

International Making Futures conference goes digital for 2021

Details
Hits: 179
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Making Futures is Plymouth College of Art’s (@plymouthart) international research platform, exploring how contemporary crafts are practised, consisting of an international biennial conference, staff research groups, an online open-access journal and more.

Now in its 11th year, the seventh edition of Plymouth College of Art’s Making Futures biennial international research conference will return on Thursday 16 September for it’s 2021 edition. For the first time, Making Futures will be offered online as a free event in its exploration of contemporary craft and maker movements as ‘change agents’ in 21st century society. Again curated by scholar Malcolm Ferris, the focus for Making Futures 2021 is on ‘Re-crafting the Local-Global Maker Relationship’ as a means of discussing the future of craft and maker cultures in our post-global economy as facilitated by network technologies and new social configurations of support. Register for free tickets on eventbrite.

A range of artists, craftspeople, designer-makers, campaigners and activists will convene at the event to discuss the future of craft, how digital advancements can influence, drive and enhance craft, and how sustainable developments can show us new ways to create, in ways that have less negative impact on our resources and our planet.

23482463648_fb5ad2dcdf_k

Making Futures 2017 - Image by Dom Moore

 

The one-day conference, running from 9am to 6pm (BST) on 16 September, will include over 20 presentations from academic researchers, makers and craftspeople, as well as organisations in the crafts and the arts. 

Malcolm Ferris, Making Futures Curator, said:

“Propelled by the Global Climate Emergency, economic and political change, technological innovations and rapidly changing public expectations, making and consuming are political undertakings in which many molecular acts (of production and consumption) combine to produce vitally important responses to the global challenges we face. This is the context in which Making Futures 2021 views creative micro-producers as agents of social change, capable of contributing to larger progressive narratives aimed at developing routes to better futures.”

Making Futures is a Plymouth College of Art research platform exploring contemporary art and craft, design-to-make, and associated forms of neo-artisanal production. It maps the emerging trend towards smaller enterprises producing more locally embedded, and environmentally responsible design-led goods and services, and posits that these more nuanced regimes of production and consumption create new possibilities for small-scale craft, design-to-make, neo-artisanal producers and micro-manufacturers, particularly where these are able to innovate around technology, form, function, aesthetic meaning and, especially, local, (social) relevance. 

Making Futures 2015 Photo by Dom Moore

Making Futures 2015 - Image by Dom Moore

 

It also supports the reciprocal exchange of ideas between these modern-day maker practices (many of which incorporate digital tools into their work flows) and traditional indigenous crafts. By gathering this diverse spectrum of practices together and figuratively positioning them within a shared ‘maker-space’, Making Futures brings creative practitioners together in ways that deeply enrich cross-disciplinary dialogue and facilitate best-practice knowledge exchanges. In doing so, Making Futures is especially concerned to investigate and promote sustainable and socially engaged forms of practice, viewing their creators as social entrepreneurs and innovators. Through their development of typically small-scale, locally embedded but globally aware creative enterprises, these practitioners profoundly enrich our societies by helping to construct resilient communities capable of embracing both social and environmental justices alongside purposeful economic regeneration. 

12,000 UK students access pioneering programme as â€˜Lit in Colourâ€™ levels up diversity in secondary education
Sector News
Delivered by Pearson (@Pearson_UK) and Penguin Random House (@PenguinU
Best ways to save money as a graduate
Sector News
No longer have student discount? Use these insteadRecent graduates are
IET launches STEM Book Club: The IET Bookshelf
Sector News
As part of the Institution of Engineering and Technologyâ€™s (@TheIET)

Judith Noble, organiser of Making Futures 2021, said,

“Plymouth College of Art is delighted to be hosting Making Futures once again. I am very pleased that the event will be available free to all who are interested, covering a wide range of subjects including digitally-printed sustainable housing, ethical gold production, biocolour and the Shetland knitting industry, to name but a few. Making Futures is a platform that makes a major contribution to debates around sustainable making, new economic models and a vision of future making that respects the non-human.”

Keynote speakers will include fashion and sustainability pioneer Kate Fletcher, the most cited scholar in the field of fashion and sustainability, and Making Futures curator Malcolm Ferris.

Following the conference, a new issue of the Making Futures online journal will be produced that will develop the thematics of the event and continue debates hosted at the conference. Making Futures is grateful to the British Council for assistance with publicity, promotion and programming.

37733377921_9e424942d8_k

Making Futures 2017 - Image by Taylor Harford

 

Journal archives from previous editions of the conference are available on the Making Futures Journal website: https://makingfuturesarchive.pca.ac.uk including details on previous notable speakers such as Professor Cameron Tonkinwise from University of Technology Sydney, Adélia Borges, author of 'Design and Craft, the Brazil Path', Amneh Shaikh-Farooqui, Director of the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute in Pakistan, and Mark Miodownik, Director of the Institute of Making, UCL.

Making Futures is produced by Plymouth College of Art and curated from 2009-2021 by Malcolm Ferris. Tickets for the free event are available online. For further information about Making Futures and the conference, go to https://makingfutures.pca.ac.uk/

You may also be interested in these articles:

12,000 UK students access pioneering programme as ‘Lit in Colour’ levels up diversity in secondary education
Sector News
Delivered by Pearson (@Pearson_UK) and Penguin Random House (@PenguinU
Best ways to save money as a graduate
Sector News
No longer have student discount? Use these insteadRecent graduates are
IET launches STEM Book Club: The IET Bookshelf
Sector News
As part of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (@TheIET)
e-Teaching – preparing learners for work: what have we learnt from home schooling?
Sector News
Teaching and learning online is not a new concept and has been with us
‘Assessor gave up her weekends to help me get a distinction in my business apprenticeship’
Sector News
A business administration apprentice has praised her assessor for givi
Sector News
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has written to teachers, leaders
5000 UK Kids to receive free Digital Glove and Digital Skills Camp from OpenUK
Sector News
OpenUK (@openuk_uk) today announced its 2021 Kids Digital Glove Giveaw
Most FE learners are positive about online learning
Sector News
A significant proportion of further education or sixth form college le
Students say universities must learn from the pandemic to improve high education
Sector News
A Jisc survey of 38,917 university students in the last academic year
Vulnerable children: Regulators and Children’s Commissioners among witnesses as Lords committee resumes inquiry
Sector News
Peers will hear from independent children’s commissioners from aroun
Coventry University to unite communities in artistic bid to depict the city’s image of hope
Sector News
Coventry University (@covcampus) wants people to take part in creating
Professor Hugh Brady to become next President of Imperial College London
Sector News
A renowned medic and university leader is to become the 17th Presiden

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6037)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page