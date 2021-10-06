 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Redefining the role of tech in learning BYJU’S launches EdTech innovation hub ‘BYJU’S Lab’

Details
Hits: 86
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BYJUS to build the future of #edtech with key #AI and #ML hires across the UK, US and India, with BYJU’SLab based in St. Pancras 

BYJU’S, the world’s leading edtech company, today announced the launch of BYJU’S Lab - an innovation hub based out of the UK in central London, with locations in the US and India. With a vision to shape the future of education, the new venture will incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across BYJU’S ecosystem of learning products.

Technology plays a key role in empowering students to become lifelong learners, and creators of technology, rather than consumers. The goal of BYJU’S Lab is to work on redefining the role of technology in learning and transforming powerful ideas into solutions, to help further students’ learning in future. 

The launch of BYJU’S Lab is also in line with the company’s mission to keep students at the centre of innovation and create powerful learning experiences for them by leveraging cutting edge technologies such as augmented reality, AI, computer vision capabilities, gamification and more.

BYJU’S launched in the UK earlier this year as BYJU’S FutureSchool, bringing its engaging and fun music, maths and coding courses to students across the UK. The virtual courses empower students with life-long skills and encourage them to build a love of lifelong learning and curiosity. BYJU’S is doubling down on its commitment to the UK market with the launch of its Innovation Hub in London, and is looking to recruit top talent among a diverse set of candidates in the UK, US and India. Creating new jobs in the UK, BYJU’S Lab will create an exciting and fulfilling environment for Machine Learning and AI professionals, both experienced as well as new graduates. 

Dev Roy, Chief Innovation and Learning Officer, BYJU’S said,

“The role of online learning is not just to replicate offline classes in digital space but to make it more interactive, engaging and personalised. By combining the ability of computing, technology, and data, we at BYJU'S Lab, want to explore the power of information to create a more enhanced and personalised learning atmosphere.”

“As a global company, we are looking to harness talent across the UK, US and India to build innovative tools and employ new technologies to positively impact the learning experiences of children across the world. As we continue to grow and experiment, we will operate at the intersection of business and technology to make innovation real and relevant for BYJU’S users. We are looking at strengthening our team and look forward to working with bright and curious minds to transform the way children learn,” he added.

Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short
UNiDAYS survey states what students want from the hospitality industry
Sector News
Trying to engage an entire generation that has an attention span of ei

Innovation has an integral place in education, and BYJU’S Lab, with a highly-talented workforce, will focus on projects with longer gestation cycles that involve deep analysis to gain valuable insights into the learning habits of children.

With an aim to make children fall in love with learning, BYJU’S is a pioneer in delivering world-class programs that are contextual and visual. The company is paving the way for geography agnostic learning tools that sit at the intersection of mobile, interactive content, and personalised learning methodology.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Salary boosts for new maths, science and computing teachers
Sector News
Salary boosts for new maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers
Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short
New WorldHost programme set to transform skills of customer service supervisors
Sector News
A new programme within the globally recognised WorldHost suite of cust
Schools must act over futile TV watershed, Head of Ofsted tells The Times Education Commission
Sector News
The head of @Ofsted, @amanda_spielman, has told The Times Education Co
Sustainathon Challenges UK Students to Innovatively Use Technology to Take on Environmental Issues
Sector News
Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) and Glasgow University (@UofGlasgow)
UNiDAYS survey states what students want from the hospitality industry
Sector News
Trying to engage an entire generation that has an attention span of ei
West London College Students and Fair Shot Cafe on BBC Six O'Clock News
Sector News
West London College (@westlondoncol) inclusive learning Fair Shot Cafe
Kate Green comments on premium for maths and science teachers
Sector News
Kate Green MP (@KateGreenSU), Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, r
Over two thirds of final year students and graduates are prioritising hybrid working over salary in perspective jobs
Sector News
The team behind National Graduate Week #NGW2021, the UK’s biggest on
Makeup student with cerebral palsy defies odds
Sector News
@GlamCandyUK student Hannah Pierce is breaking boundaries after succes
New iPET further education provider opens in Ledbury
Sector News
A brand new Four Paws Groom School has opened its doors, offering iPET

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 39 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Workshop: Planning for your next inspection (22 Oct): We know from speaking to many of you that your attention is turning to yo…
View Original Tweet

Jonathan Nock
Jonathan Nock has published a new article: Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers 1 hour 20 minutes ago
National Graduate Week
National Graduate Week has published a new article: Over two thirds of final year students and graduates are prioritising hybrid working over salary in perspective jobs 1 hour 50 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6148)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page