Building opportunities for careers in construction

A regeneration partnership committed to helping local communities construct a career in the housing industry is launching a construction skills event in Sheffield.

Hosted at the Construction Design Centre on Manor Lane, the ‘Construction: a career for everyone’ event, delivered by Sheffield Housing Company (SHC) and its build partners Keepmoat and Equans, is open to all Sheffield residents.

The one day event on Friday 23rd June, starting at 10am, offers the opportunity for those attending to speak to SHC, Keepmoat and Equans employees as well as finding out about the range of job roles available and how to apply.

Steve Birch, Project Director at SHC, said:

“Inclusivity is a core value for SHC and its partners. Through events like this we hope to make a career in construction more accessible to a wider audience across the city.

“Around 20% of Sheffield’s population is made up of ethnic minorities, yet this isn’t reflected in our local workforce, with only 6% from these communities making up local construction workers*. It is vital that everyone is given access to training and education opportunities which will benefit personal and professional development as well as employability.”

Michael Ackroyd, Finance Director and Interim Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, added:

“Supporting local communities through investment is a crucial part of our Keep Well model. Driving employment across the Yorkshire region will ensure that all our developments positively impact the local population and provide employment in construction for a wide range of people. We are looking forward to attending the event and providing advice and employment for people who are interested in a career in construction”.

Established in 2011 with an ambitious target of building 2,300 properties on a total of 23 sites by the end of 2026, SHC is Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company with private developer Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing.

In this time, the partnership has created over 800 jobs, 75 apprenticeships, spent more than £80m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region and contributed over £50,000 to local community groups, schools and good causes.

Stephen Arundel, Social Value Manager, at Sheffield City Council said:

“We are thrilled to work in partnership with Sheffield Housing Company to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. We anticipate that the event will be successful in showcasing that there is indeed a career for everyone in the construction industry!”

Image Credits- Equans

