Kind carpentry students write new chapter for children at primary school

KIND-HEARTED students wrote a new chapter for children at a Wrexham school.

Enrichment learners at Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site created and shaped a ‘story time chair’ for pupils at nearby Victoria Community Primary School.

As part of their regular school links sessions with Cambria’s Carpentry and Joinery department, the group – made up of pupils from Ysgol y Grango, The Maelor School and Ysgol Rhiwabon – also built three benches and a installed a planter for outdoor lessons.

Tutor Stuart Kennedy said: “We wanted to do something that would showcase the skills of these talented learners while also giving back to our community.

“They did an amazing job, and it was heartening to see such a positive reaction from the children and staff, hopefully the benches and story time chair will enhance their outdoor classes and give them a place to rest and relax during break times.

“It was a pleasure to be able to create these pieces and I’m proud of the pupils for how hard they worked – the end results are fantastic, and I would also like to thank Enrichment College Link Officer Alex Smith for all of his support.”

Among the school links group were Keegan Hargreaves and Oliver Lewis from Ysgol y Grango, Timothy Roberts and Finnley Griffiths from Ysgol Rhiwabon, and The Maelor School’s Luke Rowlands.

