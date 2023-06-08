Scotland’s brightest plumbing apprentices vie for the coveted title of Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year

Apprentices to compete in Copper, Lead and Renewable categories at Glasgow Clyde College’s Cardonald Campus on Friday, 16 June

Scotland’s most promising plumbing apprentices will showcase their skills in a head-to-head competition, vying for the prestigious title of the Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year. The event, organised by the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF), will be held at the Cardonald Campus of Glasgow Clyde College on Friday, 16 June.

Now in its 38th year, this practical-application competition challenges apprentices in two material categories: copper and lead, and a newly introduced renewable category, which comprises a mix of theory, design and practical elements in this increasingly important technology area.

Under close scrutiny from leading industry experts, competitors will undergo a series of rigorous tests to evaluate their individual skills, techniques and employability attributes. Each apprentice will have the opportunity to demonstrate their depth of knowledge, technical skills, project management, accuracy and professionalism, all while having to meet a strict deadline.

The winner from each category will be awarded the prestigious title of Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year (category). Winners of the copper category have the chance to progress to WorldSkillsUK National Finals if they accumulate enough points against other trade competitors worldwide.

Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of SNIPEF, said:

“The competition provides an invaluable platform for our future industry leaders to demonstrate their capabilities and potential. Seeing such a wealth of talent and determination as these apprentices compete for the prestigious title of Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year is truly inspiring.

“This competition not only highlights the technical expertise of these professionals but also underscores the vitality of our industry in cultivating a skilled workforce. Our goal at SNIPEF is to support these talents continuously, and it’s always a delight to see them rising to the occasion with such remarkable skill and professionalism.

“The competition also arrives at an opportune time with SNIPEF having just been awarded Scottish Government funding for 400 new plumbing and heating apprenticeships, helping to ensure that our profession can deliver Scotland’s ambition to transition to a low-carbon society.”

Established in 1975, the competition is supported by academia and many high-profile plumbing and supply chain companies, including: City Plumbing, Graham Plumbers Merchant, BPEC, William Wilson, Aqualisa, Resideo, Mueller Europe, Fernox, Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems, Marsh Commercial, Monumental Tools, Beneath Heat, ALM and The Electric Heating Company.

Copper Competitors:

Finlay John Macaulay, A L P A H (Employer), Moray College UHI (College)

Callum Westwood, Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd., Perth College UHI

Jay Maxwell, Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd., Perth College UHI

Kyle Buchan, James H Buchan & Son, North East College Scotland (NESCOL)

Andrew Cummings, Emtec Building Services Ltd, Glasgow Clyde College

Kai Simpson, Comfort Systems Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Forth Valley College

Nathan Durnion, Allied Trade Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Edinburgh College

Kieran MacDonald, W Munro Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Fife College

Liam Rety, John Fulton (Plumbers) Ltd, Glasgow Clyde College

Stephen Baillie, A Alexander & Son (Electrical) Ltd, Glasgow Clyde College

Paul Marshall, James Frew Ltd, West College Scotland – Paisley

Lead Competitors:

Robert Brown, Premier Gas & Mechanical Solutions Ltd (Employer), Ayrshire College (College)

Taylor Wilson, D M Homeshield Ltd, Ayrshire College

Craig Leitch, Roxburghe Estates, Borders College

Adam Jess, Eric Hyslop Ltd, Dumfries & Galloway College

Gregor John McNee, Tayside Boiler Services, Dundee & Angus College

Hebe James, Emtec Building Services Ltd, Edinburgh College

Hubert Parysek, Comfort Systems Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Forth Valley College

Ryan McCrone, Cruden Building (Scotland) Ltd, Glasgow Clyde College

Aidan Rodger, EBS Construction Ltd, Glasgow Clyde College

Miss Marion Lisa Stewart, G & A Barnie Group Ltd, Moray College UHI

Shaun Wilcox, The Moray Council, Moray College UHI

Kieran Morrison, S M Plumbing & Heating, North East College Scotland (NESCOL)

Sean Glenn Davidson, IMS Heat Pumps Ltd, Perth College UHI

Aaron Hoyland, John Doherty & Co. Ltd, West College Scotland – Clydebank

Ben Mitchell, James Frew Ltd, West College Scotland – Paisley

Renewable Competitors:

Lloyd Miller, ARC Construction, Borders College

Bailey McMillan, Union Technical Services, Glasgow Clyde College

Thomas Pender, Solway Heating Services Ltd, Glasgow Kelvin College

Finlay Calder, R & I Cruden Limited, Inverness College

Tommy Smith, Moray Council, Moray College UHI

