Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

A day in the ‘leaf’ of a HoW College work experience student!

Heart of Worcestershire College May 19, 2023
0 Comments
HoW College students gardening on work experience

Three HoW College Students from the Support into Employment course are currently doing work experience every Thursday at Worcestershire County Hall learning about ground maintenance and gardening! 

Every Thursday the students work hard for five hours taking part in a variety of activities including weeding, clearing moss, sweeping up leaves and plant pruning! So far, they have worked on the two main entrances to the buildings including the ‘wedding garden’.  

The facilities manager is delighted with the work from the students! 

HoW College’s Support into Employment courses are designed to help students develop their personal, social and employability skills through things such as CV writing, completing application forms, interview skills and more. The course ensures students have the confidence to take up employment and helps students identify the types of work they may be interested in. 

Well done all. 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Heart of Worcestershire College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .