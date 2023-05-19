A day in the ‘leaf’ of a HoW College work experience student!

Three HoW College Students from the Support into Employment course are currently doing work experience every Thursday at Worcestershire County Hall learning about ground maintenance and gardening!

Every Thursday the students work hard for five hours taking part in a variety of activities including weeding, clearing moss, sweeping up leaves and plant pruning! So far, they have worked on the two main entrances to the buildings including the ‘wedding garden’.

The facilities manager is delighted with the work from the students!

HoW College’s Support into Employment courses are designed to help students develop their personal, social and employability skills through things such as CV writing, completing application forms, interview skills and more. The course ensures students have the confidence to take up employment and helps students identify the types of work they may be interested in.

Well done all.

