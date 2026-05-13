Berlin School of Business and Innovation launches Madrid campus as international student demand in Spain accelerates

The Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) has officially inaugurated its new campus in Madrid, marking the institution’s first wholly owned campus in Spain and its first owned site outside Germany, as international demand for education in Spain continues to grow.

Located at Paseo de la Castellana 102, the campus will begin academic operations on 18 May with programmes focused on postgraduate education and business specialisation. BSBI projects enrolment to grow to approximately 1,800 students within the next three years.

The inauguration ceremony was led by BSBI CEO and Co-Founder, Sagi Hartov, who highlighted the importance for international students of finding destinations that enable both academic development and community integration, noting that Madrid offers an environment ideally suited to both.

The opening forms part of BSBI’s broader international expansion strategy. The institution is part of Global University Systems, an international network of higher education institutions across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Antonio Alonso, CEO of BSBI Spain, emphasised Madrid’s strategic role in the institution’s continued development:

“Madrid has consolidated its position as an international higher education destination and represents a strategic hub for connecting talent, industry, and academic development.”

Academic Portfolio and International Focus

The Madrid campus will initially offer programmes in areas including business management, data analytics, logistics, healthcare management, and tourism. Additional programmes in artificial intelligence, engineering, and luxury management will be launched progressively.

A key feature of BSBI’s academic model is its international structure, enabling students able to access opportunities across its campuses located in Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, and Athens.

Cristóbal Gómez Vera, Head of Marketing for BSBI Spain, stated that the launch in Madrid responds to growing international demand for study destinations that combine specialised education with professional development opportunities.

“We are seeing a clear evolution in the priorities of international students, who increasingly seek destinations capable of offering both academic excellence and meaningful professional integration opportunities.”

Technology-Driven Learning Environment

The new campus features fully digitalised classrooms and learning environments designed to support hybrid education models and technology-driven teaching methodologies.

BSBI also plans to progressively implement immersive learning solutions and artificial intelligence-based educational resources, in line with the technological strategy currently being developed across its European campuses.

With this opening, Madrid further strengthens BSBI’s position as an international higher education destination and expands its growing business education landscape.