New partnership between University of Brighton and Nescot to open up education and skills opportunities across the region

The University of Brighton and North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot) have announced a major new partnership that will create more opportunities for people of all ages to learn, train and progress into high-quality careers across the region.

The five-year agreement will see the two institutions work together to strengthen local skills, support employers and make it easier for students to move from college into university study.

Students at Epsom-based Nescot studying T Levels, apprenticeships and vocational qualifications will benefit from new and improved pathways into higher education courses at the University of Brighton. The partnership will also enable the development of new university-level courses delivered at Nescot, giving local people more options to study close to home.

The collaboration is part of a shared ambition to ensure the region has the skills it needs for future growth from health and care to digital, construction, business and the creative industries – all sectors where local demand for trained professionals continues to rise.

Professor Donna Whitehead, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said:

“This partnership is about improving opportunities for people across our region – whether they’re young people planning their next steps or adults looking to retrain or upskill. Working with Nescot allows us to support local talent, strengthen our University of Brighton community and help employers access the skilled workforce they need.”

Julie Kapsalis MBE, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Nescot, said:

“We are proud to be joining forces with the University of Brighton as it’s important to our wider community and employers that access to university level qualifications is integrated into the Nescot offer. Giving all our learners the opportunity to access a range of higher education programmes, which support their skills development and progression into high-level careers, is a priority for us and I am confident the new partnership will help us achieve this.”

A Strategic Partnership Group will oversee progress and explore opportunities for joint working, including shared expertise, joint projects and potential shared services.

The partnership will run for an initial five years and may be extended as the two institutions continue to develop shared opportunities for learners, employers and the wider community.

Nescot offers a wide range of college courses for school leavers and adults, including Animal Care, Business, Computing and IT, Construction, Performing Arts, Travel & Tourism, Childcare, Health & Social Care and Beauty Therapy.