How parents can help young people cope with exam stress

As A-Level and Level 3 exam season gets underway, it is normal for students to feel overwhelmed at times, and that pressure is often felt by parents too.

Hazel Roome, Skills Development Manager at the University of Derby, shares practical advice for parents and guardians playing a supporting role over the coming weeks.

Encourage routine

A solid routine can make a huge difference during the exam period. Encourage young people to plan their time effectively, including breaks, sufficient sleep and opportunities for exercise.

Creating a revision plan early and working back from exam dates will help avoid last-minute stressful cramming and maintain motivation throughout the exam period.

Environment matters

Wherever their study space is, they need to be able to get in the zone. A dedicated study environment can help students stay focused and calm. Wherever this may be, make sure they have access to a quiet, comfortable, undisturbed place with space to spread out their materials.

Try to minimise noise and distractions and ask if they need any additional resources to revise effectively.

Offer practical help

Parents can support revision in simple but effective ways. You could go through flashcards together, research different revision methods or study apps, or suggest placing notes around the house to reinforce key information.

Asking questions about the topic they are studying can also help students consolidate their understanding and build confidence, they can then explain it back to you in their own words.

Communication is key

Creating a supportive atmosphere at home can help reduce pressure and anxiety. Look out for signs of stress and worry and remind them that you are there if they need support. Most importantly, reassure them that you will be proud of them regardless of the outcome.

Make time for rewards and downtime

Revision should not be all work, work, work. Whether it is a biscuit and a cup of tea after a morning spent focusing, or a day out at the weekend, giving something for them to look forward to can help them relax and recharge.

Planning downtime is important in preventing burnout and supporting both mental and physical wellbeing.

Spending time in nature can also have a positive impact. Whether it is a walk in the park, time in the garden or observing the night sky, feeling connected to nature can improve your wellbeing – as research at the University of Derby has found.

Fuel their brains

Sugar and caffeine may be the stereotypical revision diet, but they are unlikely to support concentration and productivity. Instead, stock the cupboards with nutritious food (think slow-release energy and Omega-3) and encourage them to drink plenty of water.