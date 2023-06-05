And the award goes to…

Fife College attended the Herald Higher Education Awards last night as one of Scotland’s top-performing colleges and universities.

After being shortlisted for an incredible four awards, including nominations for our health and well-being work to protect our students, Kirsten Mullen took home the Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member award.

Kirsten won the award for tireless campaigning to get our students involved in national-level sporting competitions. She successfully lobbied to ensure the design of the college’s Dunfermline Learning Campus included space to accommodate professional-level sports training facilities.

The college’s health and well-being team were highlighted for excellence in student support during the cost of living campaign. While the Marketing and PR team was shortlisted as one of Further and Higher Education’s top three Scottish promotions in the last year. The college team were nominated for their campaign to show how easy the college can make it to finish their education right up to degree level as part of an innovative collaboration with Scotland’s universities.

Also nominated was Tali Fisher, in the category of outstanding contribution from a college student.

