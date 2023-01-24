Barton Peveril Students win British Ice Skating Championship

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students performed in the international synchronized skating competition, winning the Britannia Cup.

The international synchronized skating competition took place on Saturday 14th January and Sunday 15th January at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. The competition featured the Advanced Novice, Junior and Senior Teams. This is currently the synchronized skating season with national and international competitions through the season in London, Scotland, Sheffield which led up to the British Championship.

The event is an opportunity for athletes to showcase their determination, strength and depth for ice skating and the skating community.

This season for Solent Synchronized Skating Club has been their most successful, winning in London and Scotland prior to becoming British Champions.

Over the course of the weekend, students: Marnie Stickler, Amy Isley, former student of Wildern School, and formerly of Swanmore College, Grace Wye and Jessica Creek, performed as a synchronized skate team in two categories: Junior B and Senior B. Marnie Stickler performed in both categories, resulting in Stickler to be a double British Champion.

The team committed themselves to several hours of training prior to the event, on and off ice, overcoming obstacles together.

Former Croftson School student, Marnie Stickler writes:

“The experience was so amazing.” “It has been amazing after all these years competing in the sport to finally win the British championships as a newly formed team. I hope to continue to skate and one day skate at the world championships if possible.”

