Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Borders College hosts ‘Meet the Politician’ event with Lorna Slater MSP

Borders College February 7, 2024
0 Comments
Group of three people standing outside Borders College Restaurant.

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater MSP recently visited @BordersCollege to attend the ‘Meet the Politician’ event, where she talked about the Scottish Government’s plans for green skills in the future economy.

The event, organised by Prosper, saw the Minister welcomed by Kirsty Robb, Vice Principal for Finance and Corporate Services at Borders College. Ms Slater began the session by discussing the Government’s net zero ambitions and how colleges can play a key role by providing the training to take this forward.

Gareth Williams, Prosper’s Head of Policy, delivered a Q&A session, with representatives from several organisations taking the opportunity to speak with the Minister about matters relating to green skills, funding and educational opportunities.

Colleges will play a crucial role in tackling the climate emergency and delivering Scotland’s ambitions to achieve net zero. As part of this, Borders College has recently embarked on an exciting journey to develop and deliver Green Skills Retrofit training programs, thanks to funding obtained through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

This initiative is a direct response to the pressing need for upskilling to decarbonise the housing stock within our region.

Ms Slater has been a Member of the Scottish Parliament for Lothian since May 2021. She was elected as a co-leader of the Scottish Green Party in August 2019.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Borders College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .