Borders College hosts ‘Meet the Politician’ event with Lorna Slater MSP

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater MSP recently visited @BordersCollege to attend the ‘Meet the Politician’ event, where she talked about the Scottish Government’s plans for green skills in the future economy.

The event, organised by Prosper, saw the Minister welcomed by Kirsty Robb, Vice Principal for Finance and Corporate Services at Borders College. Ms Slater began the session by discussing the Government’s net zero ambitions and how colleges can play a key role by providing the training to take this forward.

Gareth Williams, Prosper’s Head of Policy, delivered a Q&A session, with representatives from several organisations taking the opportunity to speak with the Minister about matters relating to green skills, funding and educational opportunities.

Colleges will play a crucial role in tackling the climate emergency and delivering Scotland’s ambitions to achieve net zero. As part of this, Borders College has recently embarked on an exciting journey to develop and deliver Green Skills Retrofit training programs, thanks to funding obtained through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

This initiative is a direct response to the pressing need for upskilling to decarbonise the housing stock within our region.

Ms Slater has been a Member of the Scottish Parliament for Lothian since May 2021. She was elected as a co-leader of the Scottish Green Party in August 2019.

