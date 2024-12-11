Celebrating 50 Years of International Business Research Excellence: EIBA 2024 Returns to Finland

The European International Business Academy (EIBA) proudly announces its 50th Annual Conference, set to take place at Aalto University. This milestone event marks the golden anniversary of EIBA and the return of the conference to Finland—a country integral to the academy’s history and international business research.

Themed “That’s Interesting! Rethinking International Business Research for the Next 50 Years,” EIBA 2024 promises an intellectually enriching experience. It will bring together global scholars, thought leaders and practitioners to explore the evolving landscape of cross-border business.

Rebecca Piekkari, Marcus Wallenberg Chair of International Business at Aalto University, President and Fellow of EIBA, shared her thoughts on the milestone:

“EIBA’s 50th Anniversary is a celebration of the past and a commitment to the future of international business research and practice. Hosting this landmark event in Finland, a small and open economy and a country central to EIBA’s history, underscores the vital role of international collaboration, innovation, and scholarly excellence in navigating the complexities of a globalised world. We are proud to welcome the leading minds from across the globe to Aalto University to shape the next chapter of international business.”

Leading the Charge

Professor Rebecca Piekkari spearheads this prestigious conference. Her expertise and leadership ensure a forward-looking programme that addresses scholarly and practical dimensions of international business in a rapidly changing world.

Highlights of the EIBA 2024 Programme

Book Launch: The Helsinki Internationalization Process Model

This book introduces the Helsinki Internationalization Process Model developed by Reijo Luostarinen to the global community. Reijo Luostarinen was Professor at the Helsinki School of Economics and a founding member of EIBA who educated with his model an entire generation of internationally minded managers in Finland.

Global Participation

Scholars, policymakers, and business leaders from across the globe will converge in Otaniemi, Espoo to discuss critical topics such as sustainability, digital transformation, and the role of emerging markets in international business.

Cutting-Edge Research

EIBA’s tradition of fostering high-quality research continues, with sessions focusing on navigating complexity in international markets, the future of multinational enterprises, and new methodologies in international business studies.

Networking and Knowledge Exchange

The conference offers a unique interdisciplinary dialogue, collaboration, and connection-building platform among seasoned academics, early-career researchers, and industry professionals.

Finland: A Fitting Venue

Returning to Finland for this landmark event pays homage to the country’s significant role in EIBA’s history and its contributions to the global discourse on international business. As the host of EIBA’s 1989 conference, Finland has long been a cornerstone of the academy’s legacy, reflecting its dedication to fostering international collaboration and academic excellence.

Renowned for its innovative economy, Finland consistently ranks among the world’s most competitive nations, driven by technological advancements, sustainability, and education. Iconic companies such as Nokia and KONE have shaped global industries while emerging startups in sectors like clean tech and gaming continue to influence international markets. Finland’s progressive business environment, marked by a strong emphasis on corporate responsibility and equality, is a model for navigating complexity in global business.

Moreover, Finland’s education system—ranked among the best globally—has cultivated a culture of learning and innovation that aligns perfectly with EIBA’s mission to advance scholarly research and practical solutions in international business. Institutions such as Aalto University exemplify this commitment with their world-class research and interdisciplinary approach.

By hosting EIBA’s 50th Annual Conference, Finland underscores its role as a bridge between tradition and innovation. The conference provides an inspiring backdrop for participants to reflect on the academy’s achievements and explore new pathways in the dynamic field of international business.