City Lit to host Visual Arts Open Day on 20th May

The upcoming Visual Arts Open Day provides a unique opportunity to explore City Lit’s wide selection of courses. As one of the leading adult education colleges in the UK, City Lit are delighted to showcase a selection of courses to immerse visitors in the world of art and design.

The Visual Arts Open Day is a chance to learn more about City Lit’s diverse course offering in Art & Design. Visitors will have the chance to talk with tutors and gain insight into the course curriculum. Whether prospective students are looking to take the first steps into the world of art and design or are a seasoned professional looking to take skills to the next level, City Lit have something for everyone.

Students will have access to world-class facilities and will work alongside some of the best tutors in the country. City Lit’s long courses offer students the chance to explore a variety of subjects, including painting, sculpture creation, printmaking, photography, and many more.

Studying at City Lit can provide students with endless opportunities. Charmaine Watkiss is a London-born artist who completed the Foundation Diploma in Art & Design in 2015. During her time at City Lit, Charmaine explored what was important to her as an artist, experimented with different materials and techniques, and found her natural storytelling ability. She enjoyed the community element and energy at City Lit and appreciated the mix of people from various backgrounds and ages.

The course gave Charmaine a strong grounding in artistic practice and helped her transition from graphic digital design to fine art. Today, Charmaine’s work explores African ancestral traditions and shares powerful narratives through intricate and layered visuals using various materials such as watercolour, wax, ink, and coloured pencil. Charmaine’s work has continued to receive the acclaim it deserves, with her commissioned work on show in 2023’s Liverpool Biennial in June.

The Visual Arts Open Day will take place on 20th May at the City Lit headquarters in Covent Garden. Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the full range and variety of art and design subjects on offer. A selection of the brilliant tutors will be on hand to answer any questions and guide individuals through the course directory.

Do not miss this opportunity to take the first steps towards a career in the arts or take existing skills to the next level. Register today and join 20th May for an unforgettable day of learning and discovery.

City Lit’s Visual Arts Open Day will take place on Saturday 20th May 10:30am – 5:30pm at City Lit’s campus 1-10 Keeley St, London WC2B 4BA.

To register interest, simply visit the website or contact the friendly admissions team.

