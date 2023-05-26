Connecting with students earns a national award shortlisting

Engaging and listening to students in a new and innovative way has earned the University of Chester a shortlisted place for a national award.

The University’s Student Shout Out has reached the finals of the Heist awards in the category of Best Student or Alumni Engagement Initiative. The Heist awards showcase the best in marketing from across the county in the education sector.

Student Shout out was originally designed to communicate updates to students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following its success, the team expanded and refreshed the newsletter to develop it as a standalone brand, supported by members of the University’s Graphic design team, as well as creating dedicated social media platforms.

Staff also receive the newsletter and are encouraged to share and signpost to content including important updates and events happening across the University’s multiple sites. As the newsletter increased in popularity, a Student Shout Out online platform for longer reads including careers and employability and volunteering updates was launched.

The team worked closely with Chester Students’ Union to support the content and campaign work. Student Shout Out has evolved to identify and create newsletters for international students, postgraduate students and graduates with dedicated campaigns on Student Voice, wellbeing and cost of living support.

Louise Wood, Deputy Director of Communications and Public Relations at the University of Chester, said:

“Our Student Shout Out campaign has exceeded our expectations. With dedication and collaborative working we have created a beating heart of our University community through a small central communications team. We share important messages on safety, health and wellbeing as well as all the fun.

“We pride ourselves on being a channel for lesser-known voices and opportunities to be heard. Our whole raison d’être is to create a positive student experience. We’re so pleased to be shortlisted for this award.”

Published in