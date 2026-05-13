‘Education for All’ bill announced as SEND reform consultation enters final week

Parents called on to shape overhaul of SEND system as new legislation announced to lay down road to reform

Parents and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have five days left to shape the biggest overhaul of the SEND system in over a decade.

Around 1.7 million children in England have SEND – which is roughly one in five children in schools across the country.

That is why we’re setting out new changes, backed by £4 billion, to overhaul a broken SEND system that has failed children for too long, so that every child gets the right support, in their local school, at the earliest possible stage, without having to fight for it.

The government has committed to creating this new system with children, young people, parents, and professionals, and is calling on parents to have their say on its once-in-a-generation reforms before the consultation closes on 18 May.

The final days of the consultation come as the government has today ushered in a new era of inclusive education – announcing the Education for All Bill in today’s King’s Speech.

The new legislation will mean long-term change that can’t be easily unpicked, building on work already underway to create a more inclusive mainstream system and delivering high-quality education, health, and care services in every community from 2029.

The new legislation will focus on:

Providing early support, strong protections and fairness and ensuring children get the support they need quickly through new legal duties to put an Individual Support Plan (ISP) in place for every child and young person with SEND and National Inclusion Standards.

Clearer protections for children with the most complex needs through reformed EHCP processes, Specialist Provision Packages and stronger oversight of Independent Special Schools.

Managing a smooth transition to the new system that is centred on fairness through clear transitional protections, including a triple lock to ensure no child loses effective support as the system changes.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“Children with SEND deserve a system that lifts them up, and that puts no limit on what they can go on to achieve.



“That means overhauling a broken SEND system that has failed children for too long – through investment, training and legislation to build foundations for reform that can’t be easily reversed.



“The Education for All Bill is a vital lever in this process, but I am clear that any changes must be built with the families they are designed to serve.



“There are five days left to feed into our consultation, and I want to hear from as many parents as possible to make sure we build a system fit to last.”

The consultation closes at 11:59pm on Monday 18 May. Responses can be submitted at SEND reform: putting children and young people first.

The King’s Speech allows for the Government to announce its legislative agenda intentions for the upcoming parliamentary session. When a Bill is announced in the King’s Speech, this is confirming the government’s intention to legislate, it is not the introduction of legislation.