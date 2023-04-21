Digital learning specialist LearnSci has been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation. 

LearnSci is one of just 47 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in the innovation category. Announced today (Friday 21st April), LearnSci has been recognised for its innovative solutions and services.

The Bristol-based company was founded in 2007, pursuing a collective mission to transform science education and empower teaching teams to inspire the next generation of STEM graduates. The team now supports over 200 university departments across the world with their digital learning solutions.

Employing 30 scientists, web developers, designers and learning specialists, LearnSci develops interactive, problem-solving lab simulations and advanced digital worksheets that enable self-led learning and skills development. Its learning technology accelerates teaching innovation, helps prepare graduates for industry careers, and widens access to science across the world.

“We are honoured to have our work acknowledged in this way with the King’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation 2023. This Award belongs to the whole team at LearnSci and we are immensely proud to make a difference to the lives of so many science students and educators around the world.

It’s especially pleasing to be recognised for innovation in education as this underpins everything we do in the company to create better and more inclusive opportunities for teaching and learning. We want to thank all of our customers and partners for putting their trust in us and we look forward to continuing our amazing journey together.”

LearnSci’s Founding Directors, Bill Heslop, John Eastman and Tony Baldwin.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise. The new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024 open on His Majesty The King’s Coronation, 6th May 2023. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.

