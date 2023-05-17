Shopping Cart

From education to employment

‘Diversity Champion’ Amy’s delight at picking up award

Borders College May 17, 2023
Picture of Amy Brydon with her award

@BordersCollege employee Amy Brydon recently celebrated picking up the ‘Diversity Champions’ award at the Apt Awards, describing it as “a lovely surprise”.

Sponsored by Fedcap Scotland, the award recognised an individual who led the way in their organisation on EDI initiatives.

Nominees included people from across a variety of industries from clothing companies, local authority councils, environmental agencies and third-sector organisations.

Amy commented:

“The work we do to build better approaches to diversity and inclusion is achieved by working together. Nothing is possible without the support of passionate and dedicated people. This award really reflects our combined efforts to make Borders College a more inclusive place for staff, students and the wider community.”

The Apt Awards, held at Murrayfield Stadium, recognise organisations and individuals who have contributed towards creating inclusive workplaces and reducing the disability employment gap.

Published in: Education, Social impact
Borders College

