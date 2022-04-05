Dumfries and Galloway Council appoints hub South West to deliver the new Dumfries High School

Dumfries and Galloway Council has appointed hub South West Scotland, the construction and infrastructure-focused partnership which works with local authorities and private sector enterprises in Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, to develop the new Dumfries High School.

One of 25 projects selected as part of Phase 2 of the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP), the new school will accommodate a school roll of 796 pupils with construction on the existing site.

The project will deliver enhanced Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) learning, embedded within the curricular offering and facilities shaped to support this and enhance the pupil experience.

Teacher training will also be a focus, allowing opportunities for new and aspiring teachers and educationalists to develop their skills in spaces design to support their development and growth, within a real school environment. In addition, the new Dumfries High School will continue to deliver enhanced sports and PE facilities.

Gillian Brydson, Director Skills, Education and Learning for Dumfries and Galloway Council said:

“Dumfries High School is already at the heart of its community – our values of ambition and respect underpin our work to achieve the highest standards in all educational experiences.

“This investment is an important step in providing a positive learning environment for each and every learner at Dumfries High School and supports the wider ambitions of Dumfries Learning Town.”

Neil McIntyre, Project Management Lead for Phase 2 of Dumfries Learning Town at Dumfries and Galloway Council, said:

“The new Dumfries High School will be recognised as a landmark community investment which will enhance the learning experience of our young people and will be also a beacon of community sports and leisure activity.”

Chief Executive of hub South West, Michael Ross, said:

“We are delighted to deliver this exciting new project for Dumfries and Galloway Council as its development partner and to continue our partnership with the authority.

“Following completion of the tender process that is currently underway, we expect to announce the appointment of the wider team in the coming months.

“The new school building will achieve the highest standards of construction in line with the Scottish Government’s key measures of energy consumption, condition, digital, and economic growth and we believe that when completed it will be a continuing source of pride for the people of Dumfries for generations to come.”

