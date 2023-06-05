Educational Resources Supplier Findel wins at Education Resources Awards 2023

Educational resources supplier Findel is celebrating after winning the supplier of the year over £10m annual turnover category at the Education Resources Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate the successes for the suppliers and teaching professionals of the education sector throughout the UK.

They are recognised by the teaching profession as the benchmark of excellence, aiming to encourage the raising of educational services and product standards throughout the industry.

Findel’s origins as an educational resources supplier can be traced back to 1817. Today, its brands and websites offer more than 32,000 products to educators and parents based in the UK and overseas with the business exporting to 130 countries.

The judges praised Findel as “a supplier with sustainability and customer service at its heart” which has “continuously adapted to be responsive to customer needs”.

Findel’s dedication to implementing an effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy was also recognised with the judges. They said “there is a sense of philanthropy and a clear conscious effort to not just supply a service, but to help improve the lives of others too”.

Headquartered in Hyde, Greater Manchester, Findel also has a distribution centre and offices in Nottingham and employs around 300 people.

Commenting on the award win, Findel’s customer experience director, Zoe Reuter, said: “We work hard to ensure we can lead the way by supporting educators with products and services that help them in their hugely important role of teaching our nation’s children.

“It is wonderful to be recognised for our distinct ESG-led approach within the education sector and we remain committed to listening, learning and predicting what educators want now and in the future.”

Findel’s brands comprise Hope, GLS, Davies Sports, Philip Harrisand Scandibørn. The company is backed by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless, which supported a management buy-out in April 2021.

Published in