Discover what’s on offer at NPTC Group of Colleges at summer open evenings

NPTC Group of Colleges is opening its doors this summer with a series of open evenings.

It will welcome prospective learners, parents and carers to events showcasing one of the most diverse selections of programmes in Wales and an array of industry-standard facilities across South and Mid Wales.

The well-established Further Education college recorded an almost 99% overall pass rate in A Levels and vocational qualifications at last August’s results day, underlining a commitment to outstanding outcomes and progression.

With opportunities spanning GCSEs, A Levels, vocational pathways, degrees, apprenticeships and Access to Higher Education, the Group offers routes for learners aged 14 and above at every stage – school leavers weighing up next steps, adults returning to education, career changers looking to retrain, and those seeking to upskill around work and family life.

Flexible full-time and part-time study ensures ambitions can be matched with practical schedules, while adult community classes range from hobby-based learning to professional development, bringing accessible education to local communities.

Central to the group’s success is a learner-first ethos and an expert teaching body recognised across the UK and internationally. Staff are the defining strength, bringing industry experience, academic rigour and the kind of encouragement that helps individuals to thrive.

Small class sizes and tailored guidance support confidence and progress, from first enquiry to final assessment and beyond.

What to expect at the open evenings

The open evenings give visitors direct access to subject specialists, support teams and apprenticeship advisors to discuss interests, entry requirements, progression routes and the realities of study.

With proven results, wide-ranging programmes and a support network built around individual ambitions, the June events provide a timely opportunity to meet the people behind the statistics, see the facilities in action and understand how the group’s collaborative approach helps learners succeed.

Find out about GCSE and post-16 choices, A Levels, vocational routes or apprenticeships and get expert advice on achieving their goals.

Adults aged 19 and over returning to education, including those seeking Access to HE, can discuss flexible pathways and support and parents and carers will find answers on student support, finance and transport, helping families to plan ahead with confidence.

Employees looking to upskill for promotion or diversify their expertise can learn how part-time study fits around existing commitments.

Facilities across the campuses will be open for tours, illustrating how real-world environments power real-world skills.

Highlights include the immersive lab at Neath College, enabling cutting-edge digital and interactive learning, and a suite of new developments in Brecon, Ship Street, Watton Mount and the Coach House, broadening opportunities in computing, hairdressing and applied therapies.

The Lee Stafford Education Academy at Newtown College, Afan College and Brecon Beacons College offers learners a professional salon setting and techniques aligned with current industry practice.

Culinary students hone their craft at the group’s training restaurants, Blasus in Neath and Themes in Newtown, where service to members of the public builds confidence and competence.

The Llandarcy Academy of Sport rounds out a formidable facilities offer, supporting sport, fitness and public services education with high-spec equipment and spaces.

Attendees can expect a welcoming, information-rich experience. Lecturers and course leaders will be available for conversations about A Levels, vocational programmes, apprenticeships through pathways training, and university-level study, while specialist teams will provide guidance on learning support, additional learning needs and well-being.

Advice on financial support and transport will be on hand, and application help will enable those ready to progress to take the next step before leaving campus. Tours of workshops, studios, salons, kitchens, laboratories and sports facilities will give an authentic sense of the teaching environment, and the standards learners can expect.

At Brecon Beacons College, subject hubs will help visitors navigate curriculum areas with ease. Penlan Campus will host Access to HE, construction, ESOL, foundation studies, horticulture, motor vehicle, pathways training (apprenticeships), and sport and public services.

The CWTCH will focus on business. Watton Mount and the Coach House will bring together computing and digital technology, hairdressing and applied therapies, and you will find health, social and childcare at Y Gaer.

Open evening dates and times