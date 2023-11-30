Esh Construction launches new programme teaching students about sustainability in the water cycle

More than 80 primary school students have taken part in the launch of a new programme that has been developed by Esh Construction to teach students about climate change and its impact on the water cycle.

Developed through Esh Construction’s work with Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) – specifically the Esh-Stantec joint venture which delivers projects on the water and wastewater infrastructure network – the session will be offered to schools nearby live NWG schemes.

The programme is part of Esh’s award-winning ‘Get into STEM’ series which is designed to positively shape career aspirations whilst developing skill sets essential for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. In the new activity-based session, students in Key Stage 2 will gain an insight into sustainable water management systems and how building methods are changing to promote sustainable living.

David Pratt, Esh-Stantec divisional director, said:

“This is an exciting new session to add to Esh’s ‘Get into STEM’ series and builds on our 11 years of experience delivering workshops within schools.

“This new topic provides us with an opportunity to engage with Key Stage 2 students in schools surrounding our NWG projects where we can discuss the important work that is being delivered on the water and wastewater network in their local area.

“We will aim to educate young people about the subject of water and sustainability from an early age, as well as the small steps they can take at home to reduce water wastage, aligning with the collaborative efforts of our client as we all take steps toward a more sustainable future.”

It was formally launched at a ‘Start Small, Dream Big’ event taking place at New College Durham, less than two-mile from the Durham Transfers project that Esh-Stantec is delivering on behalf of NWG. The first schools to receive the session include Framwellgate Moor Primary, Witton Gilbert Primary and Laurel Avenue Primary.

‘Start Small, Dream Big’ is a national Department for Education (DfE)-backed career-related learning project and is being led across the North East region by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Paul Tallent, primary careers facilitator at the North East LEP said:

“We were thrilled to partner with Esh Construction, New College Durham, and the Institute of Technology to deliver this activity to the three groups of local primary school children. Our work in primary schools including through the DfE’s ‘Start Small, Dream Big’ project aims to increase primary-aged children’s awareness of the world of work, raise aspirations and reduce the impact of stereotypes. During the session, the children were able to get hands on with the activity and ask lots of questions – learning about potential careers that are available right here in their local area.”

Since the beginning of 2023, Esh Construction has delivered the ‘Get into STEM’ construction workshop to 800 students across the North East and Yorkshire regions. The aim is to deliver the new session to 360 students near to Esh-Stantec and NWG projects before the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Pratt added: “At Esh-Stantec we work hard to go the extra mile through outstanding project delivery and customer service. The launch of the new STEM programme will add to our industry leading social value offering and support our aim of creating a lasting legacy within our communities.”

