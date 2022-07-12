ESPO AND AO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE COMPLIANT ROUTE TO TOP TECH RANGE

ESPO is delighted to announce our new partnership with AO Business; leading online providers of a huge range of white goods, electricals and tech products. With values that align with our own we’re now able to offer an unrivalled selection of white goods, appliances, small domestic appliances and televisions to schools and public sector customers, all fulfilled directly to you, by AO Business.

AO will provide a core range of products including fridge-freezers, washing machines, and ovens, at market-leading prices to education establishments and other public sector customers through ESPO’s white goods framework. With quick turnaround times needed for the comfort and security of its service users, AO can offer a unique proposition of next day delivery, installation, and recycling to all ESPO customers. Easy access to these products is available on espo.org website, or by calling AO’s dedicated ESPO team, for larger and more complex requirements.

ESPO customers can safely dispose of electrical waste through AO’s state of the art WEEE recycling facility in Telford, confident in the knowledge that AO offer full traceability through waste consignment notes for all waste electrical collections, as part of their duty of care.

After opening its state-of-the-art recycling plant in 2017, AO has now recycled an incredible five million appliances through its Collect & Recycle service, where both customers and the public can book to have their appliances taken away to be responsibly disposed of. The plastic collected from old fridges is cleaned and refined into reusable HIPS and ABS at its nearby plastic plant.

The partnership also sees AO listed as an exclusive supplier of air purifiers to the education sector, ensuring that many schools can remain safely open throughout the Covid pandemic, and reducing the need to leave windows open.

With over 1.5 million square feet of warehousing space and a logistics network spanning the UK, AO can minimise supply chain disruption by holding over three months’ worth of stock at any time, meaning the right products are always available for a quick delivery across key areas of the public sector.

ESPO ensures its customers are offered the most competitive prices through their regular benchmarking. AO’s dedicated Business team will work hard to support this by engaging with its supply partners to guarantee the best value for money on appliances for all ESPO members.

ESPO’s Chief Officer, Kristian Smith, said:

‘This is another fantastic partnership that broadens our range, aligning with a well-known brand who are as dedicated to exceptional customer service as we are at ESPO. Providing an easy and fully compliant public procurement route to the latest white goods and electricals for our public sector customers ensures we remain focused on provided the very best choice, price and quality across our ever-increasing range’.

Anthony Sant, MD of AO Business, said:

“We’re thrilled to become an approved supplier of ESPO and we hope to deliver market-leading appliance supply and installation to its members. With over 20 years’ experience as an electricals retailer and strong relationships with global manufacturers, AO Business is able to offer customers of ESPO a unique and competitive proposition.”

