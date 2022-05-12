Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

Malvern College Exams 2022: A-levels v IB

FE News Editor May 12, 2022
0 Comments
Keith Metcalfe, Headmaster, Malvern College
EPA 2022 conference

As thousands of young people up and down the country prepare to sit their exams, there is still debate amongst educators about which qualifications best prepare pupils for life after school.

A-levels may be the traditional route to higher education or the world of work, but increasingly the International Baccalaureate is being seen as an alternative which offers a wider world view.

When the International Baccalaureate was founded in 1968, it was intended as a global “passport” to “provide an internationally acceptable university admissions qualification.

Over five decades later, it is a prestigious educational brand offered in over 100 schools in the UK and in 5,400 schools in 159 countries worldwide.

Malvern College in Worcestershire is this year celebrating offering the IB to its pupils for 30 years.

Keith Metcalfe, Headmaster, said: “Here, we actively promote a set of values which we call the Malvern Qualities. These help equip our pupils for life’s challenges, enabling them to adapt and succeed in a rapidly evolving world. 

“The IB Philosophy, and its focus on developing ‘inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world’ is perfectly aligned to these Qualities. We particularly like the Theory of Knowledge element of the IB, which develops pupils’ critical thinking skills and teaches them to interrogate how they know what they know.”

But, said Mr Metcalfe, the IB is not right for everyone.

“The pupils the IB attracts are those who have a greater interest in the world around them and who wish to study a wide range of subjects aligned to that interest. We offer 26 subjects both for A-levels and IB, providing every pupil with a pathway to suit their individual requirements and wider aspirations.

“A-levels enable early specialisation, which may suit some pupils wishing to apply for university courses in, for example, engineering or medicine. The IB also provides a good route to study for these careers, albeit with a broader focus.

“Pupils might pick the IB over A-levels to enable them to pursue those interests, because the IB curricula look beyond the national to the international. They may choose IB because they like that it includes coursework which allows focus on an area of interest, or because they have heard that the Programme will prepare them well for university study. 

“At Malvern, we have a pretty even split between our Sixth Formers choosing A-level or IB. Although all major university systems recognise and support both A-levels and the IB, those pupils wishing to study in the US will find that the breadth provided by the IB is particularly well suited to the US ‘liberal arts’ approach to university education.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this