LCB Reaches Regional Apprenticeship Awards Finals with 13 Shortlistings

Leeds College of Building (LCB) is a finalist for 13 awards across ten categories at this year’s West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.



The annual awards event celebrates outstanding apprentices, employers, and training providers across fields such as engineering, law, and construction.



This year will mark the fourth edition of the awards, first set up in 2022 by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



LCB is shortlisted for the ‘Best Training Provider Award’, as well as the ‘Large Employer of the Year Award,’ in collaboration with long-standing partners, Bagnalls.



Bagnalls’ Andy Holt has been nominated for ‘Mentor of the Year’ for the work undertaken with LCB apprentices, including Faith Loynes, who is herself up for the ‘Intermediate Apprentice Award.’

LCB apprentices Gurman Dev (employed by WSP) and Tom Butler (CML Civil Engineering) are both shortlisted for the ‘Advanced Apprentice’ and ‘Degree Apprentice’ categories respectively.



LCB apprentice Martin Barlow, who works for South West Yorkshire Partnership Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, and Martyn Priestley, who works for Bradford Council, are both nominated for the ‘Construction Apprentice Award.’



Nominees in the ‘Higher Apprenticeship’ category include Jack Peacock and William Sykes, recognised for their work with Wates Group and East Riding Council respectively.



LCB apprentice Caleb Graham, who works for Systra, is a finalist in the ‘Technology and Digital Apprentice Award’, while Farhan Miah (Arup) and Joe Rhodes (ITV) are both shortlisted for the ‘Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice Award’ category.

Michael Martin, LCB Curriculum Manager of Construction Crafts, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive so many nominations across the various categories. It really is a testament to the range and quality of our apprenticeship education provision.

“On behalf of everyone at LCB, I’d like to say a massive congratulations to all our nominated apprentices. We can’t wait to celebrate all your success from across the year at the awards event.”

Over 5,000 students attend a comprehensive range of more than 200 courses at LCB related to construction and the built environment. LCB also trains nearly 3,000 apprentices across all areas of provision, working with around 800 employers across the UK.



LCB provides courses from entry level to degree level, as well as apprenticeship training and adult learners courses. The college has strong relationships with respected construction and engineering companies which help shape the LCB curriculum.



The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2026 will take place on Thursday, 14 May at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford.