Financial Education: Education Committee publishes written evidence received since inquiry launch

The Education Committee has published written evidence received as part of its inquiry into how financial education can be strengthened throughout primary, secondary and further education.

Among the 88 organisations and individuals who submitted evidence were Youth Enterprise, Santander UK, the National Association of Head Teachers and the Association for Citizenship Teaching. You can search for and read the evidence submissions on the Committee’s website.

The submissions focused on various aspects of the inquiry’s terms of reference, but several highlighted views that the current provision of financial education was insufficient and should be extended to primary and post-16 education. The evidence also cited poor provisions and guidance for teachers which currently makes it impossible to develop adequate financial education for most students.

The publication of the written evidence coincided with the first evidence session of the inquiry. In the session, the cross-party Committee questioned teaching representatives and financial education providers on the current adequacy of financial education and the methods used to deliver it. A further evidence session for the inquiry is due to take place soon.

Published in