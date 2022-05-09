Gateley kickstarts bursary programme for UA92 students

The Manchester office of legal and professional services group, Gateley, is to provide two bursaries for University Academy 92 (UA92) students as the Higher Education institution continues its mission to broaden access to Higher Education.

The partnership between Gateley’s Manchester office and UA92, the groundbreaking higher education institution co-founded by Lancaster University and the Class of ‘92, will see the business provide mentoring support, guest lectures and two £5k bursaries in the coming academic year.

Based in Trafford, Manchester, UA92 aims to make higher education accessible to all, through its founding principles of accessibility, social mobility and inclusivity. It is focused on fully preparing graduates for the world of work by offering industry-led courses. UA92 works closely with a range of businesses to provide mentoring, guest lectures and work experience opportunities, in addition to character and personal development guidance.

Sara Prowse, CEO of UA92, said: “We’re delighted that Gateley will be supporting UA92 students with this incredible bursary programme. Not only will the firm be providing financial support, which will open up opportunities for disadvantaged communities, but their knowledgeable team will be sharing their advice and mentoring opportunities with the cohort. This package of support is invaluable and will further boost skills, knowledge and aspirations so that our graduates leave UA92 ready to carve out fantastic careers in their specialisms.”

UA92 opened in 2019 and earlier this year announced it had been awarded a £2m funding grant by Office for Students to open a new Digital Academy later this year. This will deliver enhanced and cutting-edge learning and will increase UA92’s student capacity for digital students almost tenfold, from 65 to 634.

Paul Jefferson, office managing partner for Gateley in Manchester said: “We are delighted to enter into partnership with UA92 and support students for whom the opportunities offered by higher education might not otherwise be a natural progression. The forward-thinking ethos of UA92, supporting students in Greater Manchester who are ambitious for success and keen to fulfill their potential, sits very comfortably alongside our own core values here at Gateley. We look forward to working together with UA92 and their students to inspire them on their journey through higher education.”

