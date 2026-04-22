East Sussex College students crowned champions at national MOVE IT competition

Students from East Sussex College have been crowned champions at the inaugural MOVE IT Championships, held at ExCeL London from 20th-22nd March.

A group of 18 Dance and Musical Theatre students from the college’s Lewes campus secured the Pre-Vocational Championship title, delivering a standout performance on a national stage at one of the UK’s largest dance events.

Performing their powerful piece ‘Anybody Have a Map’ from Dear Evan Hansen, the specially formed group impressed judges and audiences alike, earning top place in the first-ever competition of its kind.

The MOVE IT Championships, launched as part of MOVE IT 2026, brought together some of the most talented young dancers from across the country. A total of 60 groups – including community groups and pre-vocational schools – were selected through a competitive video submission process to perform live on the main stage.

Judged by an expert panel including Arlene Phillips, Sisco Gomez, Abby Lee Miller, Kumari Suraj and The TDA, the competition celebrated artistry, creativity and technical excellence in dance, performed in front of a packed live audience.

Industry professionals JAMESQUARED² – James Michael Harris and James Michael Rosental – worked closely with the students in the lead-up to the competition. As choreographers of the piece, they played a key role in shaping the performance and were present on the night to support the group. As patrons, industry specialists and progression advisors, they continue to play an important role in preparing students for careers in the performing arts.

JAMESQUARED², James Michael Harris and James Michael Rosental, said:

“Attending Move It was such an invaluable opportunity and privilege for the students. Having the chance to perform on a stage of that scale, alongside the UK’s leading dance and musical theatre conservatoires, was a truly pivotal moment in their development. Competing in front of world-renowned judges is something they will never forget, and winning the competition was simply the icing on the cake.

“The whole event continued to empower them in their journey and future as performers, and for us to have played a part in facilitating this experience and creating a performance piece for the event was an absolute pleasure. As JAMESQUARED², our collaboration with the college is centred on continuing to develop young performers and bridge the gap between Level 3 training, higher education, and the professional industry. This event was an absolute example of why our work and exclusive collaboration with the college is so important.”

The winning group featured students from both Dance and Musical Theatre courses:

1st Year Dance Students

Jess Cooper

2nd Year Dance Students

Olivia Spinks

Gracie Wright

Elisa Fletcher

Beth Lloyd

Millie Moore

Molly West

Aaliyah Lynch

Tori Bennett

Monica Da Silva Henriquez

1st Year Musical Theatre Students

Alaya Reeves

Scarlet Lancaster

Zara Crispin

Poppy Ball

Darcy Lamoureux

Harvey Fitzsimmons

2nd Year Musical Theatre Students

Charlotte Turley

Martha Cocks

Darcy Lamoureux, 1st Year Musical Theatre student at East Sussex College, said,

“Taking part in the Move It Championships 2026 was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will never forget. The experience of not only performing such an amazing piece on stage, but then winning and being able to showcase it for a second time, was an incredibly proud moment for me. I feel so honoured to have represented ESC at Move It and hope to have the same opportunity to showcase the college and choreography by James Squared next year!”

Laura Tompkins, Performing Arts tutor at East Sussex College, said:

“We couldn’t be prouder of our students for becoming the first-ever Pre-Vocational winners of the MOVE IT Championship. To achieve this at the world’s largest dance event is just incredible, and they truly rose to the occasion. They represented the college so brilliantly – not just through their performance, but in the way they conducted themselves throughout. Their professionalism, teamwork and attitude have been outstanding.

“This success has been built over time through their hard work and the opportunities they’ve embraced, including working with industry professionals like JAMESQUARED². Performing in front of, and being judged by, leading professionals from across the world is such an invaluable experience, and it really shows them what’s expected at the highest level.”

Laura added,

“This win is a huge moment, but it’s also just one step in their journey. All our students are developing the skills, resilience and confidence they’ll need for a future in the performance industry, and we’re excited to see where it takes them.”

Watch the students’ winning performance:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWQpGjmiBgA