Head of Derbyshire child exploitation charity to receive honorary degree at Buxton ceremony

The CEO of Derbyshire charity Safe and Sound Group, which supports children, young people and families affected by child exploitation, will receive an honorary degree from the University of Derby later this month.

Tracy Harrison spent 32 years in the police force, rising through the ranks from Constable to Superintendent. She received five Chief Constable’s Commendations as well as the Police long service and good conduct awards, the National British Association of Women in Policing nomination for mentoring, and the Queen’s Jubilee and British Olympics medals.

When she retired from the Force in 2019 she became CEO of Safe and Sound as she wanted to work for a local charity supporting children and young people. Under her leadership the charity has become widely valued for its work in local communities in Derby and Derbyshire.

Tracy will receive an Honorary Master of the University (HonMUniv) at the University’s awards ceremony in Buxton on Friday 30 June, in recognition of her work. She will receive her award alongside hundreds of University of Derby graduates at the ceremony at the Buxton Campus in the Devonshire Dome.

Tracy said: “I am incredibly humbled to receive this honorary degree from the University of Derby and this is testament to the high regard with which the charity and everyone associated with it is held across the county.

“Child exploitation is an issue that is easier to ignore but this recognition from the University will hopefully further raise awareness that this can happen to any child and young person in our local communities and is a real and present danger that we all need to be alert to.”

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, added:

“We are delighted to be celebrating with all of our students graduating at Buxton and to be awarding this important honorary degree as part of the ceremony. Tracy Harrison’s work for Safe and Sound follows an exemplary career with the Police, and her passion for people and leadership have transformed the charity and ensured its long-term future. It is a pleasure to recognise her hard work and commitment to young people’s safety and wellbeing with this honorary degree.”

