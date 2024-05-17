Henley College Football Team clinches victory in National Football Youth League Final

The Henley College (@henleycol) proudly announces the remarkable success of its elite football team, who are partnered with Wycombe Wanderers in the National Football Youth League (NFYL) Final. The team secured a resounding 3-0 victory against Swindon Town Procision in a thrilling match held on 30th April at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton Town Football Club.

Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Tom Guy, the Henley College footballers demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the season, culminating in this extraordinary championship win.

Key highlights of the match included goals scored by Seb D’Aversa, Connor Jackson, and George Walker, showcasing the team’s offensive prowess and ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities.

Captain Seb D’Aversa, recognised for his leadership on and off the field, played a pivotal role in securing victory and was honoured with the National Football League Trophy Player of the Match award.

“This achievement is truly fantastic for the players, the college, and our staff,” commented Head Coach Tom Guy. “In just our third season as an elite performance program, surpassing expectations against more established teams is a tremendous feat. The players have faced significant challenges this season, making this victory even more meaningful for everyone involved.”

Principal and Chief Executive Satwant Deol expressed profound pride and gratitude for the team’s accomplishment, underscoring the college’s dedication to nurturing growth and excellence among its students.

“I am incredibly proud of our coaches and players, and immensely grateful to our dedicated staff and supportive parents who have played pivotal roles in this journey,” said Principal Deol. “At The Henley College, our motto of ‘Question, Seek, and Grow’ guides our approach, motivating us to challenge our students and unleash their full potential. Achieving top national standings in both rugby and football this season reflects the spirit of our community, and I couldn’t be more delighted and prouder of their achievements.”

The Henley College extends heartfelt appreciation to all supporters, sponsors, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the football program. The college looks forward to building on this achievement and continuing to excel in youth football development.