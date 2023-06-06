Ipswich Town Foundation partner with Suffolk New College

Ipswich Town Foundation is delighted to announce a new partnership with Suffolk New College, an agreement that will see Suffolk New College provide education to the Foundation’s Post 16 Football and Education students.

The students will have all the advantages of being included in the training and games programme based at Portman Road, competing in fixtures against other male and female Club Community Organisations, likeminded programmes, and professional clubs. This will be open for all sport and business students and will help enrich their education programme and further their development and skills. These options will be available for the next academic year, starting in September 2023.

The football provision within the Ipswich Town Foundation Post 16 programme is inclusive to all and is a platform to make professionals within sport. The coaching environment will allow players to reach their potential and showcase their talent in the right settings.

The overall programme will lay the foundations for students to progress in either higher education, American scholarships, employment or apprenticeships. The students will benefit from key partnerships including the University of Suffolk, University of Essex, University of Lincoln, UCFB and U.S Sports Scholarships.

The majority of students’ education will take place at Suffolk New College, taught by their expert Sport Lecturing team. Suffolk New College recently received an OFSTED rating of ‘Good with Outstanding features.’ Students will have all the advantages that the Ipswich campus provides, whilst also benefitting from tours and trips that will expand both the education and football provision.

“Learners will get to work with our outstanding lecturers and get expert coaching and an insight into elite sporting provision Ipswich Town Foundation staff,” Lee Mandley, Director of Service Industries and Science at Suffolk New College has said.

“Both organisations are incredibly passionate about supporting our community and by coming together, we feel that the collective impact we can have will be massive. We see ourselves as the number one provider for education in the region, and Ipswich Town is the number one provider of football – so this union made perfect sense in every way.”

In addition to those on business and sport programmes, there will be a holistic approach to the partnership where students on other pathways at the College will also get opportunities.

For example, it is hoped that catering, hospitality and public service learners will be offered the chance to work with Ipswich Town Football Club to support events and matchday experiences.

“It’s very important students get a full, enriched programme and by partnering, we believe that students will get the best of both worlds,” Foundation Head of Education and Employability Robert Peace added.

“It’s all about education first and foremost and therefore the priority is to provide a top educational experience that unlocks the potential of all those who sign up to a course.

“We are very excited by working with Suffolk New College. It makes sense in every way that there is a collaborative thinking and a use of the power of sport to help motivate and enrich young people’s lives for a better future.”

If you are interested in joining one of the courses, please visit here to apply or you can visit here.

