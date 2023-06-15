Jazz Taster Day run by College students as prelude to this Summer’s 40th Festival

For the second year in a row, learners at Brecon Beacons College have run an early Brecon Jazz Festival ‘Taster Day’ outside The CWTCH, the College’s Community Hub.

Run in collaboration with the Brecon Jazz Club on Thursday 8th June, the day’s headliner was Neath College’s Jazz Ensemble, with Business Studies students helping to canvas the upcoming Summer Festival and take donations for it. The Jazz Club also saw outdoor performances in Bethel Square from duo Debs Hancock (on vocals) and Eddie Gripper (piano).

Overall, the day was a major success for all involved. The Jazz Ensemble were even bigger than last year’s Taster Day, with more than twenty performers of all ages making the journey up to Brecon to be conducted by Ceri Rees. A highlight of this year’s event were the vocals from the ensemble’s lead singer Molly, catching the ears of people passing by.

The event had been planned for several months, as it is a part of the BTEC Business Studies ‘Managing an Event’ coursework. To pass the coursework, learners work as a team to plan, promote and run an event, with a collaboration with the Jazz Festival fitting in well to the local area. The learners had made and canvassed the event poster, a timeline leaflet of the Festival’s history, and also produced a showreel video of Festival pictures which played on the CWTCH’s TV screens as the ensemble performed their sets.

Business student Tilly Powell wanted everybody to know:

“We’ve worked really hard as a class on today’s event. At last year’s Taster Day, I heard the music outside the CWTCH while I was working. I dropped in to talk to Mina and Rob, the tutors, and the course sounded great. Now I’m happy I’ve had some practical experience setting up this year’s musical event.”

Christine Davies, Head of Business, Tourism & Management at the College, said of the day’s success:

“Everyone involved in this year’s Jazz Festival Taster Day has delivered a positive and inspiring musical event for the Brecon community. Our Business Studies students gained so much confidence and experience creating this event for their coursework and have raised hundreds of pounds in donations for the Jazz Festival on the day.”

“Thank you also to the proactive team at Brecon Jazz Club, the headlining Neath College Jazz Ensemble, and to Mina, Michelle, Rob, Maya and Matthew of Brecon Beacons College for working hard throughout the year on this event.”

Brecon Jazz Festival’s 40th edition will take place in August, with the main weekend being 11-13th August, and performances also on Sunday 6th, Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th August.

