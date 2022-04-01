Land Based Industries – Future Skills Survey

Win 4 tickets to this year’s Border Union Show.

Land use is changing and in order to provide relevant courses for Scottish Borders residents Borders College are asking you to complete this short survey on future skills requirements for land-based industries.

Your help will allow Borders College to design and programme future courses and adapt current courses to reflect local requirements. The survey includes questions on traditional agricultural courses right up to renewable energy generation to better understand: the skills employers need so courses can be aligned to support this, provide accessible education and skills to sustain rural industries, upskill and reskill the current work force and attract new entrants to the sector, build a secure pipeline of staff with appropriate future skills and to capture information on future land use.

The questions are divided into 3 areas; Information about you, training needs and future skills requirements. Not all questions will be relevant to you so please just answer those that are. The survey will take just 4 minutes to complete. Thank you for participating in this survey, we really appreciate your views.

As a small thank you for participating in the survey we are offering 4 tickets to this year’s Border Union Show. The winner will be picked at random from those leaving their email address at the end of the survey. The winner will be notified 2nd May 2022

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BClandbased

The survey will take approximately 4 minutes to complete: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BClandbased

Survey closes 30th April 2022

